FDA approves first at-home-sample test

WASHINGTON – U.S. health regulators on Tuesday OK'd the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states.

The test from LabCorp will initially only be available to health care workers and first responders under a doctor's orders. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. Allowing people to self-swab at home would help reduce infection risks for front-line health care workers and help conserve protective gear.

For the home test, people are initially screened with an online questionnaire. If authorized by a physician, LabCorp will ship a testing kit to their home. The kit includes cotton swabs, a collection tube, an insulated pouch and box to ship the specimen back to LabCorp. To take a sample, a cotton swab is swirled in each nostril. The test results are posted online to a secure company website.

The company said it will make the test available in the coming weeks. Each kit will cost $119.

No benefit in test of malaria drug

A malaria drug widely touted by President Donald Trump for treating the coronavirus showed no benefit in a large analysis of its use in U.S. veterans hospitals. There were more deaths among those given hydroxychloroquine versus standard care, researchers reported.

The nationwide study was not a rigorous experiment. But with 368 patients, it's the largest look so far of hydroxychloroquine with or without the antibiotic azithromycin for COVID-19. The study was posted on an online site for researchers and has not been reviewed by other scientists. Grants from the National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia paid for the work.

Michigan hospital system cuts staff

Beaumont Health, which has treated thousands of coronavirus victims as Michigan's largest health care system, said Tuesday it's cutting 450 jobs and temporarily laying off 2,475 employees due to a drastic drop in revenue from services that can't be offered during the pandemic.

Beaumont CEO John Fox was blunt, saying revenue from surgeries and other procedures has “dried up – they're gone.” The state has barred Michigan hospitals from performing nonessential procedures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Missouri files suit against China

The state of Missouri filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Chinese government over the coronavirus, alleging that nation's officials are to blame for the global pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court by the state's top lawyer, alleges Chinese officials are “responsible for the enormous death, suffering, and economic losses they inflicted on the world, including Missourians.”

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt in a written statement said the Chinese government lied about the dangers of the virus and didn't do enough to slow its spread.

US pushes Mexico to reopen plants

The U.S. pressed Mexico on Tuesday to reopen border assembly plants that are key to the U.S. supply chain, including defense contractors, as more employees staged walkouts and protests at the facilities because of fears over the coronavirus.

Christopher Landau, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, launched a Twitter campaign urging efforts to keep supply chains intact. He expressed concern about virus lockdowns damaging the flow of parts and goods that feed businesses in the three nations of the North American free trade zone – United States, Mexico and Canada – and warned that “if we do not coordinate our response, these chains can evaporate.”

Cybercriminals using pandemic

Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the pandemic, including hackers who target hospitals and medical research institutions that are studying the coronavirus, the head of the FBI's cyber division said Tuesday.

The FBI has received thousands of complaints regarding scams and frauds related to the virus, FBI Assistant Director Matt Gorham said.

Census Bureau to poll on life in US

Just how badly has the new coronavirus affected life in the U.S.? The U.S. Census Bureau, along with five other federal agencies, will try to answer that question with a new experimental, weekly survey that officials approved this week.

The Census Bureau is hoping the three-month-long survey provides concrete data on what has been going on at the national and state levels since the coronavirus's spread prompted widespread stay-at-home orders and business disruptions across the U.S. beginning last month.

Man burns shed over check anger

Fire marshals in Louisiana said a man set his mother's shed on fire out of anger for not receiving a federal stimulus check amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Marvin Smith Jr., 51, got into a dispute with his mother over the federal payout before the arson happened Friday, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said in a news release.