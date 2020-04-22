Senate report says Russia interfered

WASHINGTON – A bipartisan Senate report released Tuesday affirms the U.S. intelligence community's conclusions that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election in a far-ranging influence campaign approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin and aimed at helping Donald Trump win the White House.

The report rejects Trump's claims that the intelligence community was biased against him when it concluded that Russia had interfered on his behalf in the election. It says instead that intelligence officials had specific information that Russia preferred Trump in the election, that it sought to denigrate Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton and that Putin had “approved and directed aspects” of the Kremlin's influence campaign. The heavily redacted report from the Senate Intelligence Committee is part of the panel's more than three-year investigation into Russian interference.

Chipotle agrees to fine over illnesses

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. agreed Tuesday to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. in outbreaks from 2015 to 2018 and sent sales plunging.

The fast food company was charged in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food that caused four outbreaks of norovirus, which causes diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal cramps, and a food poisoning incident.

The company admitted that poor safety practices, such as not keeping food at proper temperatures to prevent pathogen growth, sickened customers in Los Angeles and nearby Simi Valley, as well as Boston, Sterling, Virginia, and Powell, Ohio.

Ex-coach to admit to admissions bribes

A former University of California at Los Angeles men's soccer coach will plead guilty to taking $200,000 in bribes as part of the college admissions cheating scheme, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jorge Salcedo, 47, of Los Angeles will admit to getting bribes in exchange for helping get one male and one female student into the school as fake soccer recruits.

More than 30 wealthy parents, coaches at elite schools and others have already pleaded guilty to taking or paying bribes to rig college entrance exams or have students recruited to teams for sports they didn't play.

Dutch OK euthanasia for dementia

The Netherlands' highest court ruled Tuesday that doctors can carry out euthanasia in patients with advanced dementia if the patient has earlier made a written directive.

The Supreme Court ruling solidifies in law a practice that already was being carried out on rare occasions in the Netherlands.

Dutch euthanasia advocacy group NVVE welcomed the ruling, saying in a statement that the decision should help doctors “to feel strengthened and supported if they want to carry out euthanasia on a patient with dementia.”