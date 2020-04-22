Trump suspends green cards for 60 days

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump announced what he described as a “temporary suspension of immigration into the United States” on Tuesday, an executive order barring those seeking permanent residency green cards but not temporary workers.

Trump said he would be placing a 60-day pause on the issuance of green cards in an effort to limit competition for jobs in a U.S. economy wrecked by the coronavirus. But he said there would be “certain exemptions” included in the order, which staffers were still crafting Tuesday.

An administration official familiar with the plans said the order would apply to foreigners seeking employment-based green cards and relatives of green card holders who are not citizens. But Americans who wish to bring immediate family to the country would still be able to do so, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity before the plan was announced. About 1 million green cards were granted in the 2019 fiscal year, about half to spouses, children and parents of U.S. citizens.

By limiting his immigration measure to green cards, Trump was leaving untouched hundreds of thousands of foreign workers granted non-immigrant visas each year, including farm workers, health care workers and software programmers.

Trump has long advocated restrictions on legal and illegal immigration and has raised concerns for years about foreigners competing with Americans for jobs. But he denied he was using the virus to make good on a long-standing campaign promise in an election year.

Trump has often pivoted to his signature issue of immigration when he's under criticism. It's one he believes helped him win the 2016 election and one that continues to animate his loyal base of supporters. It has also served as a useful tool for distracting from news he'd prefer removed from the headlines.

At the White House, he said, “By pausing immigration, we'll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens, so important. It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad.”

He said economic conditions would determine whether the pause would be extended.

While major new limits on immigration would normally affect millions of people, much of the immigration system has already ground to a halt because of the pandemic. Almost all visa processing by the State Department has been suspended for weeks.

Travel to the U.S. has been restricted from much of the globe. And Trump has used the virus to effectively end asylum at U.S. borders, including turning away children who arrive by themselves and putting a hold on refugee resettlement – something Congress, the courts and international law hadn't previously allowed.