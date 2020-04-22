Volunteers connect with kids in hospital

What kind of tree can you carry in your hand? Which letter of the alphabet has the most water?

Sarah Schneider's grandmother, Estelle Slon, is full of riddles, and she shares them in emails to sick children forced into isolation as they undergo treatment for cancer, blood disorders and other illnesses.

Fifteen-year-old Sarah in Maplewood, New Jersey, thought up the idea in a Zoom session with her school's social justice club after they were sent home for distance learning in the coronavirus crisis.

They decided to focus on kids undergoing prolonged medical treatment who are doing without their regular visitors and activities. Sarah's mom connected them to The Valerie Fund, which operates pediatric treatment centers free of charge in five hospitals, primarily in New Jersey.

“I wanted them to know they're not alone,” Sarah said.

Sarah consulted with Valerie Fund staffers to advise her growing team of pen pals on what to write, so as not to offend on religious grounds or offer undue hope.

Jill Chhowalla is grateful. Her 8-year-old daughter, Sophie, is among Sarah's recipients. The third grader was diagnosed in November with an advanced, rare form of cancer.

She has begun chemotherapy, which requires an overnight hospital stay every three weeks. After lockdowns began, she was no longer allowed to have friends and relatives keep her company during the long hours of treatment and recuperation.

Enter a senior member of Sarah's team – Slon.

“I'm a grandma and I live in Florida. One of my grandkids lives all the way in Italy. Two live right near where you are in New Jersey,” she wrote. “I can't visit them right now because of the virus but I think about them all the time and I'm thinking about you too!”

The answers to her two riddles above, by the way: A palm tree. And the letter C.