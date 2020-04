Facts, listening ear freely offered online

NEW YORK – “Tell us about Vikings; tell us about shipwrecks; tells us about pirates and ancient myths.”

Sara Herlevsen nods, smiles and answers these questions from students via video conferencing. Or this 31-year-old massage therapist and tutor from Calgary helps them with their math homework, a science quiz or an art project.

Sometimes, she simply listens. Many want someone to talk to because the spread of the coronavirus outbreak has forced their schools to close and isolated them from their classmates.

Herlevsen said it all started because she was worried about students falling behind. So she volunteered to help on social media: “During Pandemic Times,” she said. “I would like to offer FREE remote assistance/tutoring to any child who is at home right now. Anywhere in the world.”

Since then, she wakes up at dawn every day to teach children – and some parents.

Herlevsen said her love for books and teaching comes from her father, a theologian. Above all, she hopes to be a mentor to some of the students she tutors who, like her, have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

During a recent lesson, she reviewed facts about the Titanic with Corban Music, a 9-year-old from Calgary who loves ships. They also briefly spoke about Norse mythology and a bit about Vikings: “Did you know that they didn't really have those horns in their helmets?”

She then listened in silence when he read a story he had dictated to his mother about the popular Nintendo brothers, Mario and Luigi.

In her next lesson, she reviewed biology and the Latin roots of medical words with 12-year-old Nevaeh Siipola, who dreams of becoming a doctor.

“When we see a root word with the word 'dento' in front ... it pertains to?” she asked. “Teeth!” Siipola answered.

“Kindness from a stranger like Sara is more appreciated,” said Nevaeh's mother, Quynh Siipola. “It's more than winning the lottery.”