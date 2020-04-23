Scientist: Job lost over drug stance

WASHINGTON – The head of a government agency combating the coronavirus pandemic alleged Wednesday that he was ousted for opposing politically connected efforts to promote a malaria drug that President Donald Trump touted without proof as a remedy for COVID-19.

Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, said in a statement that he was summarily removed from his job Tuesday and reassigned to a lesser role. His lawyers, Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, called it “retaliation plain and simple.” Bright and his lawyers are requesting investigations by the HHS inspector general and by the Office of Special Counsel.

Asked about Bright on Wednesday, Trump said he “never heard of him.”

Trump has repeatedly touted hydroxychloroquine during his regular coronavirus briefings, calling it a “game changer” and suggesting its skeptics would be proved wrong. He has offered patient testimonials that the drug is a lifesaver. But a recent study of 368 patients in U.S. veterans hospitals found no benefit from the drug – and more deaths.

2 earlier deaths from virus found

Two people with the coronavirus died in California as much as three weeks before the U.S. reported its first death from the disease in late February. The infections in the two patients were confirmed by way of autopsy tissue samples that were sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for analysis.

Officials said the two Santa Clara County patients died at home – a 57-year-old woman Feb. 6 and a 69-year-old man Feb. 17 – and that neither had traveled out of the country to a coronavirus outbreak area. The first known death from the virus in the U.S. was reported Feb. 29 in Kirkland, Washington.

In the wake of the disclosure, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he has directed coroners throughout the state to take another look at deaths as far back as December to help establish more clearly when the epidemic took hold in California.

Harvard declines aid amid criticism

Harvard University announced Wednesday it will turn down $8.7 million in federal coronavirus relief, a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the wealthy Ivy League school over taxpayer money it stood to receive. It followed similar actions at Stanford and Princeton universities, which said they will too will reject millions of dollars in federal funding amid growing scrutiny of wealthy colleges.

Officials at Harvard said the school still faces significant financial challenges due to the pandemic but will refuse the money over concerns that “intense focus by politicians” will undermine the relief program created by Congress. Trump later thanked Harvard and Stanford at a White House press conference, saying he was pleased the schools turned down the funding.

Arkansas' ban on abortion upheld

A federal appeals court Wednesday allowed Arkansas to ban most surgical abortions during the coronavirus pandemic.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dissolved a judge's temporary restraining order that allowed surgical abortions to continue after the Arkansas Department of Health told the state's only surgical abortion clinic to stop performing the procedure unless it was needed to protect the life or health of the mother.

House drops push for proxy voting

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called off a vote today on whether to allow House members to cast votes by proxy and is instead forming a bipartisan group to review options for reopening the House during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelosi announced the delay on a private call, according to a Democratic leadership aide who was granted anonymity to discuss it. The move came after some Republicans had strenuously objected to the change, saying Congress should be in Washington and voting in person despite the virus.

Mayor: Let Vegas serve as test case

Nevada officials condemned comments Wednesday by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman after she called for casinos and other nonessential businesses to reopen and suggested the city could serve as a test case to measure the impact during the coronavirus pandemic.

One local official called her comments “reckless and dangerous” and another described them as an “embarrassment.”

Military to screen before deploying

The Defense Department has devised a new, tiered plan to test, isolate and screen military personnel for the coronavirus while the force awaits more widespread testing, which is likely still months away, defense officials said Wednesday.

Under the new plan, the crew of a ship or submarine, for instance, would be screened with questionnaires and thermometers well ahead of their scheduled deployment. Those sailors would be quarantined for up to 21 days and then tested, which would help identify people who are infected but do not show any symptoms. These procedures are aimed at keeping infections off ships and submarines, where close quarters do not allow for social distancing.

More speeding, fewer crashing

Officials knew speeding was on an uptick across California's highways, but new data released Wednesday show the problem of superspeeders is much worse than originally reported.

“From March 19 when the state's stay-at-home order began to April 19, the CHP reports issuing 2,493 citations statewide for speeding more than 100 mph, as compared to 1,335 during the same period last year,” the California Highway Patrol said.

Last week, the UC Davis Road Ecology Center found that since the state's stay-at-home order, traffic accidents have dropped by more than half, saving the state an estimated $1 billion.

Pet cats come down with virus

Two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the United States, federal officials said Wednesday.

The cats, which had mild respiratory illnesses and are expected to recover, are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their households or neighborhoods, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.