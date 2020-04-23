Smollett lawsuit tossed by judge

CHICAGO – A federal judge Wednesday dismissed actor Jussie Smollett's malicious prosecution lawsuit against the city of Chicago and several police officers.

The former “Empire” actor told police that he was beaten by two men who looped a noose around his neck and threw vile comments at him in an attack near his home in downtown Chicago in January last year. Chicago police said the attack was staged, and Smollett was charged with making a false report. Those charges were subsequently dropped with little explanation from prosecutors.

In April 2019, the city sued Smollett seeking reimbursement of more than $130,000 paid in overtime to police officers who were involved in investigating the alleged racist and homophobic attack on Smollett, who is black and gay. Smollett countersued in November, saying he had been the victim of a malicious prosecution that caused him humiliation and extreme distress.

Embattled Georgia lawmaker resigns

A Democratic state lawmaker from Georgia said Wednesday he's stepping down, just over a week after breaking with his party to endorse President Donald Trump.

Rep. Vernon Jones announced that he won't complete his current term representing portions of metro Atlanta's DeKalb and Rockdale counties in the state House. Jones has been the subject of a complaint alleging that he doesn't live in the district. He has called it baseless.

In a video last week, Jones – who has often clashed with other Democrats on policy differences around immigration and LGBT issues – said he's backing Trump because of his support for criminal justice reform and historically black colleges and universities. State Sen. Nikema Williams, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, issued a statement calling Jones an “embarrassment.”

Video of van Gogh theft aired

All it took was a few sturdy swings with a sledgehammer and a prized painting by Vincent van Gogh was gone. A Dutch crime-busting television show has aired security camera footage showing how an art thief smashed through reinforced glass doors at a museum in the early hours of March 30.

He later hurried out through the museum gift shop with a Vincent van Gogh painting tucked under his right arm and the sledgehammer in his left hand.

Police hope that publicizing the images will help them track down the thief who stole Van Gogh's “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884” from the Singer Laren Museum while it was shut down due to coronavirus containment measures.