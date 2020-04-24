Leader of Iran Guard issues warning to US

TEHRAN, Iran – The leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned Thursday that he has ordered his forces to potentially target the U.S. Navy after President Donald Trump's tweet the previous day threatening to sink Iranian vessels.

Iran also summoned the Swiss ambassador, who looks out for America's interests in the country, to complain about Trump's threat coming amid months of escalating tensions between the two countries. Speaking to state television Thursday, Guard Gen. Hossein Salami warned that his forces “will answer any action by a decisive, effective and quick counteraction.”

The latest dispute comes after the U.S. Navy said last week that 11 Guard naval gunboats had carried out “dangerous and harassing approaches” to American Navy and Coast Guard vessels in the Persian Gulf. Also, the Guard on Wednesday launched Iran's first military satellite, unveiling a previously secret space program.

Justices rules against sewage plants

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that sewage plants and other industries cannot avoid environmental requirements under landmark clean-water protections when they send dirty water on an indirect route to rivers, oceans and other navigable waterways.

Rejecting the Trump administration's views, the justices held by a 6-3 vote that the discharge of polluted water into the ground, rather than directly into nearby waterways, does not relieve an industry of complying with the Clean Water Act.

“We hold that the statute requires a permit when there is a direct discharge from a point source into navigable waters or when there is the functional equivalent of a direct discharge,” Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court.

The decision came in a closely watched case from Hawaii about whether a sewage treatment plant needs a federal permit when it sends wastewater deep underground, instead of discharging the treated flow directly into the Pacific Ocean. Studies have found the wastewater soon reaches the ocean and has damaged a coral reef near a Maui beach.

Trump looks to save uranium industry

The Trump administration Thursday urged government intervention to rescue U.S. uranium mining and nuclear fuel industries in a tough global marketplace, from making it easier to mine public lands out West to blocking some imports of foreign nuclear fuel.

The recommendations, which include Trump's earlier request to Congress for $1.5 billion over 10 years to buy domestic uranium to create a national stockpile, are meant to “pull America's nuclear industrial base back from the brink of collapse,” a task force appointed by President Donald Trump in July said in Thursday's report.

Opponents say the Trump administration is trying to do for sagging U.S. uranium interests what it's tried, and failed, to do for U.S. coal – save businesses from marketplace beatings in competition.