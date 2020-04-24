Tests show wider NYC exposure

NEW YORK – More evidence is emerging that far more New Yorkers have had the coronavirus than the number confirmed by lab tests, officials said Thursday, offering insight that could help authorities decide how and how quickly to let people stop isolating from friends and return to work.

Blood samples collected from about 3,000 people indicated that nearly 14% had developed antibodies to fight a coronavirus infection, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his daily briefing. In New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., 21% of the people tested had antibodies.

It's not know yet how much protection antibodies provide or how long that immunity might last, and Cuomo cautioned that the data was preliminary. The sample of people tested was small. Participants were hastily recruited at shopping centers and grocery stores, meaning they were healthy enough to be out in public.

7 more big cats test positive

An additional seven big cats at the Bronx Zoo have tested positive for coronavirus, just weeks after a Malayan tiger named Nadia was found to have the disease ravaging New York.

Zoo officials announced the test results Wednesday, saying five tigers and three lions have coronavirus.

“All eight cats continue to do well. They are behaving normally, eating well, and their coughing is greatly reduced,” the Wildlife Conservation Society said in a statement.

Assertive Vietnam begins pullback

Offering a rare and surprising bright spot in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam began easing its nationwide lockdown Thursday following an aggressive containment campaign that has meant few infections and no deaths in an Asian nation initially believed to be at great risk from the coronavirus.

The communist-ruled country has sealed its borders, quarantined masses of people, used soldiers and police to track down potential infections and fined social media users for spreading misinformation. After deploying the full arsenal of a single-party state, the sprawling nation of 95 million people has now gone a full week without recording a new infection.

But despite their effectiveness, Vietnam's measures are not easily replicable. Its intolerance of dissent and ability to mobilize an entire security and political apparatus – steps more common in China – meant its campaign met little of the pushback seen in Western liberal democracies.

Deported Haitians raising concerns

A plane carrying 129 migrants who were deported from the U.S. landed Thursday in Haiti amid concerns that the second such flight this month could strain the impoverished country's limited resources as it fights the COVID-19 disease.

Authorities whisked the group away in buses and took them to a hotel in the capital of Port-au-Prince, where they joined more than 60 other recent deportees already serving a two-week quarantine. Three of the migrants who arrived in early April have tested positive for COVID-19.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said it has tested 425 detainees in custody as of April 21, a small fraction of the more than 32,000 in custody.

More want look at scientist's ouster

Calls mounted Thursday for an investigation into the ouster of a senior government scientist who says he's being punished for opposing widespread use of an unproven drug President Donald Trump touted as a remedy for COVID-19.

Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, says he was summarily removed from his job this week and reassigned to a lesser role because he resisted political pressure to allow widespread use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug favored by Trump.

On Thursday, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., joined in calling for an investigation by the Health and Human Services inspector general.

Warren's brother victim of virus

The oldest brother of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Donald Reed Herring, 86, died Tuesday from the coronavirus in Norman, Oklahoma, the Massachusetts senator said Thursday.

He spent his career in the military after joining the Air Force at the age of 19 and was “charming and funny, a natural leader,” Warren tweeted.

The Boston Globe reported that Reed died about three weeks after testing positive for the virus.

Oxford begins test to create vaccine

Testing of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine began in healthy volunteers at Oxford University in Britain on Thursday, the latest in a cluster of early-stage studies in search of protection against the coronavirus.

Researchers gave injections to volunteers in a study that eventually aims to include hundreds. Researchers created the new vaccine by inserting genes for a spikey protein that studs the outer surface of the coronavirus into another, harmless virus.