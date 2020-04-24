Trump signs $484 billion measure to aid employers, hospitals

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion bill Friday to aid employers and hospitals under stress from the new coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 50,000 Americans and devastated broad swaths of the economy.

The bill is the latest effort by the federal government to help keep afloat businesses that have had to close or dramatically alter their operations as states try to slow the spread of the virus. During the last five weeks, about 26 million people have filed for jobless aid, or about one in six U.S. workers.

Trump thanked Congress for “answering my call” to provide the critical assistance and said it was “a tremendous victory.” But easy passage of this aid installment belies a potentially bumpier path ahead for future legislation to address the crisis.

The measure passed Congress almost unanimously Thursday.

Passage of more coronavirus relief is likely in the weeks ahead. Supporters are already warning the business-backed Payroll Protection Program will exhaust the new $250 billion almost immediately. Launched just weeks ago, the program quickly reached its lending limit after approving nearly 1.7 million loans. That left thousands of small businesses in limbo as they sought help.