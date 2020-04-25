DC student starts group to print medical shields

WASHINGTON – It started in late March with a self-professed high school “news junkie” and a lone 3D printer.

Georgetown Day School senior Jonah Docter-Loeb was transfixed by television footage of the “suffering on such a large scale” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

After learning that supplies of protective medical gear were being depleted, Docter-Loeb sought a way to help. He tapped into the online community of “makers” – 3D printer enthusiasts – and found a design for a welder's mask-style face shield he could print at home.

In less than a month, that idea has mushroomed into Print to Protect, a network of around 100 3D printers, most in homes, producing face shields for distribution to Washington area hospitals. The group says it has printed 3,000 shields with a goal of completing 10,000 in April.

Emily Scarrow, a junior at the private school, said working on the campaign helped her deal with the feelings of “helplessness and isolation” of the ongoing stay-at-home orders.

Twice a week, volunteer drivers gather up the printed materials. The parts are delivered to Eaton DC, a communal workspace downtown that's serving as a distribution hub. There, more volunteers assemble the two basic components – a plastic headband and a clear sheet of flexible plastic that hangs in front of the face.

When Rob Ryan-Silva's employer, U.S. Agency for International Development contractor DAI, sent everyone home, he carried out a pair of 3D printers.

“A little to my wife's chagrin, they're in our guest bedroom and I'm running a little factory out of there,” he said.

The items he produces are collected and distributed by a similar maker-collective organized by Nova Labs in Reston, Virginia. The face shields take about four hours each to print. He estimates he's made 50 face shields and 80 nozzles.

“It really does add up when you have a larger community doing this,” he said.