Health officials push back on Trump claims

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's raising of unproven, even far-fetched ideas for fighting COVID-19 – including his latest musing about injecting disinfectants into people – triggered an outcry from health officials everywhere on Friday. It also highlighted his unconventional approach to the special responsibility that comes with speaking from the presidential pulpit.

Trump readily admits he's not a doctor. Yet with the reported U.S. death toll from the virus topping 50,000, he continues to use the White House podium to promote untested drugs and float his own ideas for treatment as he tries to project optimism.

“He's like the family member around the dinner table that doesn't have a grasp of what reality is and is willing to speak with confidence despite it,” said Julian Zelizer, a presidential historian at Princeton University. He said Trump likes to provocatively push the boundaries because he thinks that appeals to his political supporters.

“But in this case, it's the president of the United States and it's dangerous,” Zelizer said.

Trump's offhand comment Thursday wondering whether disinfectants could be injected or ingested to fight COVID-10 got intense blowback from doctors and other health officials Friday. It also prompted blunt warnings from the makers of popular commercial products.

“We must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” said a statement from the parent of the company that makes Lysol and Dettol, Reckitt Benckiser.

“Bleach and other disinfectants are not suitable for consumption or injection under any circumstances” declared the Clorox Co.

At a Thursday briefing, Trump noted that research was underway into the effect disinfectants have on the virus and wondered aloud whether they could be injected into people.

“Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” Trump asked. “Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.”

The U.S. Surgeon General's office tweeted a reminder to all Americans: “PLEASE always talk to your health provider first before administering any treatment/medication to yourself or a loved one.”

Democrats leapt to respond. “It's sad when you have to correct the president of the United States on a matter of science and health,” said New York Mayor Bill De Blasio.”

Some Republicans, too. Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, who campaigned as a strong Trump supporter in 2018, said, “Sometimes when you're not clear with how you say things, especially when you are at a high level where people watch, its best probably not to venture into areas that you may not know a lot about.”

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, defended Trump as merely thinking aloud. But many Americans apparently were taking Trump's comments as more than sarcastic.

After receiving more than 100 calls to its hotline, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency tweeted this alert: “This is a reminder that under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be administered into the body through injection, ingestion or any other route.”

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, who helped expose the Flint, Michigan, contaminated water scandal in 2015, said she routinely gives out the Poison Control hotline number during pediatric visits. In light of the president's comments, “It seems the entire country needs it now,” she tweeted. “The phone number to Poison Control is 1-800-222-1222.'”

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump insisted his comments were misconstrued. “I was asking the question sarcastically to reporters like you, just to see what would happen,” he said.