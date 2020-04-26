Abrupt return upsets Peace Corps worker

DUMFRIES, Va. – After two weeks alone in a hotel room in the Virginia suburbs, Kelsea Mensh was ready to go home.

A few weeks earlier, the 22-year-old Peace Corps volunteer had completed a year of service in the Dominican Republic. She loved being in her “pueblo” surrounded by families and lively children. She was working on a school improvement project and applying for funding to install hand-washing stations to help provide running water in the community. She was filled with purpose and excited to fulfill her two remaining years of service.

Then an email came, followed by a phone call. The Peace Corps was pulling all its volunteers from projects around the world because of concerns about the coronavirus. There would be no hand-washing station. There would not even be time to say goodbye.

Although she is grateful to have been evacuated, Mensh said she is very worried about the community she had to leave behind.

“I told my mother in tears that I didn't get to say goodbye, and we both started to cry,” Mensh said. Mensh's mother, Holly Balcom, a fourth-grade teacher, said, 'I didn't get to say goodbye to the children here, either,” Mensh recalled.

The agency said about 7,000 volunteers were evacuated from 60 countries. Upon returning to the U.S., they were asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

As a cancer survivor with viral-induced asthma, Mensh's mother could be particularly vulnerable to coronavirus infection.

While staying at the hotel, Mensh and her mother realized they could be within 6 feet of each other if outdoors. “So we had a picnic lunch outdoors. You couldn't hug each other, but it didn't matter,” Balcom said. “We were just grateful to have her home and safe.”