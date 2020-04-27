Former NASA leader dies at 94

BETHESDA, Md. – Former NASA administrator James M. Beggs, who led the agency during the early years of the space shuttle program and resigned after the Challenger disaster killed seven astronauts in 1986, died Thursday at his home in Bethesda, Maryland. He was 94.

Congestive heart failure is suspected to be the cause of his death, according to one of his sons, Charles Beggs.

President Ronald Reagan nominated Beggs to become the sixth administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. He served in the agency's top position from July 1981 to December 1985.

Beggs was on a leave of absence from the post when the Challenger space shuttle broke apart 73 seconds after launch on Jan. 28, 1986, killing all seven astronauts aboard, including New Hampshire school teacher Christa McAuliffe.

Beggs' resignation took effect nearly a month later. His son, Charles Beggs, recalls asking his father years later why he resigned. He said his father told him that NASA needed to move on from the disaster with strong leadership that he couldn't provide under the circumstances.

“Instead of hanging on, he resigned for the good of the organization,” Charles Beggs said.

Charles Beggs said his father was proud to receive a NASA award named after Robert Goddard, a pioneer in the rocketry field. NASA had more than 20 successful space shuttle missions during Beggs' tenure.