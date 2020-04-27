Officer shot dead in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. – A shooting in Louisiana's capital city left one police officer dead and his wounded colleague fighting for his life Sunday, authorities said, adding a suspect was later taken into custody after an hourslong standoff in which shots were exchanged with a SWAT team.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told The Advocate that Ronnie Kato, 36, was detained after a roughly four-hour standoff in which he barricaded inside a house.

Police said the officers who were shot had responded earlier in the day to reports of gunfire in the area. At a news conference Sunday evening, the police chief said the slain officer was a 21-year law enforcement veteran and that the wounded colleague had seven years of police work, according to WBRZ-TV.

2019 rampage in Texas claims 23rd life

A man shot in the Aug. 3 attack targeting Latinos in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart died after months in the hospital, raising the death toll from the attack to 23, according to a hospital official.

“After a nearly nine-month fight, our hearts are heavy as we report Guillermo 'Memo' Garcia, our last remaining patient being treated from the El Paso shooting, has passed away,” said Del Sol Medical Center CEO David Shimp.

Garcia and his wife, Jessica Coca Garci,a were fundraising for their daughter's soccer team in the Walmart parking lot when the suspected gunman opened fire that Saturday morning. Garcia's wife suffered leg wounds but recovered.

The suspect, 21-year-old Dallas-area man Patrick Crusius, remains in the jail awaiting trial.

Gasoline falls to $1.93 on average

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 9 cents over the past two weeks, to $1.93 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices at the pump have dropped 61 cents over the past nine weeks and 80 cents since mid-October.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.13 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $1.30 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Planner quits after cat toss on Zoom

A planning commissioner of Vallejo, California, has resigned after throwing his pet cat and apparently drinking a beer during a Zoom meeting between city officials that was made public, according to a newspaper report.

During the April 20 teleconference of the city's seven-member Planning Commission, Chris Platzer announced, “I'd like to introduce my cat,” and then picked up his pet before suddenly tossing the animal off-screen.

Platzer was seen sipping from a green bottle during the meeting, the Times-Herald reported. After the conference ended he could be heard making derogatory remarks. “I'm going to call bull— on you little b—s,” according to the original commission meeting video released by the Northern California city.