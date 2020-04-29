40 civilians killed in Syria explosion

ANKARA, Turkey – A fuel tanker exploded Tuesday in an attack on a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkish-backed opposition fighters, killing at least 40 civilians, Turkey's Defense Ministry said.

The ministry tweeted that the attack took place in a crowded street in Afrin and the dead included 11 children. It said 47 people were wounded.

Turkey and allied Syrian fighters took control of Afrin in 2018 in a military operation that expelled local Kurdish fighters and displaced thousands of Kurdish residents. Ankara considers the Kurdish fighters who were in control of Afrin to be terrorists.

Since then, there has been a series of attacks on Turkish targets in the area.

Protesters, troops clash in Tripoli

Hundreds of protesters in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli clashed with troops until late Tuesday leaving several injured on both sides in some of the most serious riots triggered by an economic crisis spiraling out of control amid a weeks-long virus lockdown.

After a brief lull when Muslims broke their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at sunset, clashes resumed following a tense funeral for a 27-year-old man killed during riots overnight in the country's second-largest city.

Late Tuesday, dozens of protesters gathered outside the central bank headquarters in the capital Beirut throwing stones toward the building before Lebanese soldiers dispersed them. Protesters in other parts of Lebanon cut major roads including the highway linking Beirut with southern Lebanon.

Blood test shown to find cancers

For the first time, a blood test has been shown to help detect many types of cancer in a study of thousands of people with no history or symptoms of the disease.

The test is still experimental. Even its fans say it needs to be improved and that the results published Tuesday in the journal Science are not ideal. Yet they show what benefits and drawbacks might come from using these gene-based tests, called liquid biopsies, in routine care – in this case, with PET scans to confirm or rule out suspected tumors.

However, the test missed many more cancers than it found and raised some false alarms that led to unnecessary follow-up procedures. It was only studied in women 65 to 75 years old and needs to be tried in men, other ages and more diverse groups.