Toll near 70 at veterans' home

Nearly 70 residents sickened with the coronavirus have died at a Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest known outbreak at a long-term care facility in the United States.

While the death toll at the state-run Holyoke Soldiers' Home continues to climb, federal officials are investigating whether residents were denied proper medical care, and the state's top prosecutor is deciding whether to bring legal action. An additional 82 residents and 81 employees have tested positive.

The home's superintendent, Bennett Walsh, who's been placed on administrative leave, has defended his response and accused state officials of falsely claiming they were unaware of the scope of the problem there. He said this month state officials knew that the home was in “crisis mode” when it came to staffing shortages and were notified early and often about the contagion at the facility.

Meat plants must stay open: Trump

President Donald Trump took executive action Tuesday to order meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nation's food supply.

The order uses the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to try to prevent a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on supermarket shelves. Unions fired back, saying the White House was jeopardizing lives and prioritizing cold cuts over workers' health.

More than 20 meatpacking plants have closed temporarily under pressure from local authorities and their own workers because of the virus, including two of the nation's largest, one in Iowa and one in South Dakota. Others have slowed production as workers have fallen ill or stayed home to avoid getting sick.

States paid big for anti-malaria drugs

Republican state leaders in Oklahoma and Utah are facing scrutiny for spending millions of dollars combined to buy malaria drugs promoted by President Donald Trump to treat COVID-19 patients that many other states obtained for free and that doctors warned shouldn't be used without more testing.

While governments in at least 20 other states obtained more than 30 million doses of the drug through donations from the federal reserve or private companies, Oklahoma and Utah instead bought them from private pharmaceutical companies.

Top officials in both states chalked up the decisions to “the fog of war.”

Destroyer docks as virus cases rise

The number of coronavirus cases aboard the USS Kidd rose to 64 as the Navy destroyer pulled into port at San Diego on Tuesday to get medical care for the crew and to disinfect and decontaminate the ship.

The Kidd is the second Navy ship to have an outbreak of the disease while at sea, the other being the USS Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier that has been docked at Guam for a month. The Roosevelt has more than 900 sailors with confirmed cases of COVID-19, but the entire crew has now been tested.

The Navy said that 63% of the Kidd's crew of more than 300 had been tested as of Tuesday. Sailors being removed from the Kidd at San Diego will be isolated with twice-daily medical screenings. The destroyer had been off the Pacific coast of Central America doing counter-narcotics operations.

Riot in Peru prison leaves 9 dead

Prisoners in Peru staged a riot to protest their precarious living conditions following the deaths of several fellow inmates from COVID-19, but the revolt in itself proved fatal, with nine prisoners winding up dead, authorities said.

Authorities said Tuesday the inmates were shot to death during a clash with authorities at the Miguel Castro Castro prison in Lima a day earlier. Who fired the deadly shots was under investigation.

Peru's overcrowded jails have been hard hit by the coronavirus: At least 13 prisoners have died and more than 500 have been infected. Over 100 workers have also fallen ill.

Throughout Latin America, prisons are notoriously overcrowded, violent and dominated in large part by gangs or corrupt officials. Overall there are 1.5 million inmates in the region's jail cells, which often lack basic necessities like soap and water. Governments in the region have reported close to 1,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates and prison staff, though advocates say not enough testing is taking place.

Belgians urged to eat up potatoes

Belgium claims to be the real birthplace of the finger food that Americans call french fries. So while a coronavirus lockdown keeps restaurants, bars and many of Belgium's 5,000 frites stands closed, the trade association for the national potato industry is calling on Belgians to do their part by keeping deep fryers fired up on the home front.

“Traditionally, Belgians eat fries once a week, and it's always a festive moment,” said Romain Cools, the secretary general of industry group Belgapom. “Now, we are asking them to eat frozen fries twice a week at home.”

The demand for frozen potatoes has nosedived in recent weeks, and the Belgian industry faces a possible loss of 125 million euros if hundreds of tons of surplus potatoes don't move this year, Cools said.