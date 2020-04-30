California governor orders Orange County beaches to close

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered beaches in Orange County to close until further notice.

Newsom made the announcement Thursday, days after tens of thousands of people in Orange County packed beaches during a sunny weekend.

Newsom said he hopes the order won’t last very long. But he said he felt he had to do it to protect public health.

A memo to the state’s police chiefs on Wednesday indicated Newsom planned to close all beaches in the state.

But Thursday, Newsom said the order only applied to beaches in Orange County. Several California coastal communities have allowed beaches to be open with some restrictions.