New York to shutter nuclear reactor today

ALBANY, N.Y. – With the push of a red button, one of the two operating reactors at an aging nuclear plant serving millions of people in the New York City area will shut down tonight as federal regulators consider the owner's proposal to sell it to a company that plans to demolish it.

The Unit 2 reactor at the Indian Point Energy Center along the Hudson River will close for good today, and Unit 3 will close in April 2021, as part of a deal reached in January 2017 between Entergy Corp., the state of New York and the environmental group Riverkeeper.

The plant generated a quarter of the electricity used in New York City and suburban Westchester County, where the plant is located, in 2017. But the corporation that runs the state's electrical grid has concluded that the closure won't impair its ability to keep the lights on because new natural gas plants and efficiency measures are picking up the slack.

Operators will press a button that inserts control rods into the reactor adjacent to the nuclear fuel, Entergy spokesman Jerry Nappi said. The control rods absorb neutrons, which stops the fission that creates the energy.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, had long sought the shutdown, saying the plant posed too great a risk to millions of people who live and work nearby.

Riverkeeper noted Hudson River fish kills, soil and water contamination, recurrent emergency shutdowns and vulnerability to terrorist attacks. Entergy cited low natural gas prices and increased operating costs as key factors in its decision.

A year ago, Entergy announced a deal to sell the 240-acre plant to the New Jersey-based decommissioning firm Holtec International. The plant is to be demolished by the end of 2033 at a projected cost of $2.3 billion.