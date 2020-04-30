Russia rejects US weapon argument

MOSCOW – The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday rejected U.S. arguments for fielding low-yield nuclear warheads, warning that an attempt to use such weapons against Russia would trigger an all-out nuclear retaliation.

The U.S. State Department argued in a paper released last week that fitting the low-yield nuclear warheads to submarine-launched ballistic missiles would help counter potential new threats from Russia and China. It said such a move “reduces the risk of nuclear war by reinforcing extended deterrence and assurance.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the U.S. deployment of low-yield warheads as a destabilizing move that would result in “lowering the nuclear threshold.”

Kansas loses appeal on voting law

A federal appeals court panel ruled Wednesday that Kansas can't require voters to show proof of citizenship when they register, dealing a blow to efforts by Republicans in several states who have pursued restrictive voting laws as a way of combating voter fraud.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Salt Lake City upheld a federal judge's injunction nearly two years ago that prohibited Kansas from enforcing the requirement, which took effect in 2013.

Immigrant detention center proposed

The federal government is proposing a detention center in western Michigan to hold as many as 600 men accused of violating immigration laws.

The site is a 106-acre field in Ionia County, according to an April 23 letter sent to county commissioners by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The detention center would be privately operated and have more than 200 employees, ICE said. The center would be run by Immigration Centers of America, spokesman John Truscott said. The company runs a similar site in Farmville, Virginia.