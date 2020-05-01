$1 trillion in aid sought by states

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that state and local governments are seeking up to $1 trillion for coronavirus costs, a stunning benchmark for the next aid package that's certain to run into opposition from Senate Republicans.

Pelosi acknowledged the federal government may not be able to provide that much. But she said money for “heroes” is needed to prevent layoffs as governors and mayors stare down red ink in their budgets. Many jurisdictions are facing rising costs from the health pandemic and plummeting revenues in the economic shutdown. The best way Americans can support front-line community workers, Pelosi said, is to make sure they don't lose their jobs to budget cuts.

President again blaming China lab

President Donald Trump is again speculating that China could have unleashed the coronavirus on the world due to some kind of horrible “mistake,” and his intelligence agencies said they are still examining a notion put forward by the president and aides that the pandemic may have resulted from an accident at a Chinese lab. Trump even suggested Thursday the release could have been intentional.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the clearinghouse for the web of U.S. spy agencies, said it had ruled out the virus being man-made but was still investigating the precise source of the global pandemic, which has killed more than 220,000 people worldwide.

Earlier Thursday, before Trump's comments, the Chinese government said that any claims that the coronavirus was released from a laboratory are “unfounded and purely fabricated out of nothing.”

Trump: No total victory over virus

President Trump said Thursday he believes the U.S. can never declare “total victory” over the coronavirus because too many people have died. But he added that he will count it a win when the virus is gone and the economy fully reopened.

With more than 60,000 Americans fallen to the virus, Trump pointed out that the death rate in the U.S. was lower than in many other countries, and he offered the optimistic prediction that the battered economy would be vastly improved in a matter of months and “spectacular” by 2021.

He also said he was considering ordering that U.S. flags at the White House and elsewhere be lowered to half-staff to honor those killed by the virus – now more than all U.S. troops killed during the Vietnam War – as he pushed back against criticism from presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that he lacks “empathy or concern” for Americans.

Guatemalan deportees test negative

A planeload of 92 Guatemalan deportees all tested negative for the coronavirus before boarding their flight from Texas, Guatemalan officials said Thursday.

The major change in how the U.S. handles its deportation flights to Guatemala comes after two weeks in which Guatemala refused to accept more flights. Guatemala's foreign ministry said Thursday's flight did not signify that flights had officially resumed and it did not know when there would be another one, perhaps suggesting it was a test.

The government had suspended the flights after at least 44 deportees on an April 13 flight from Louisiana tested positive for the virus.

NYPD stops crowded Hasidic funeral

Tensions between police and members of New York City's Hasidic Jewish community flared again Thursday as officers interrupted a crowded funeral procession to crack down on social distancing violators.

Video posted on social media showed officers in protective masks chasing a minivan through Brooklyn's Borough Park neighborhood as it carried the body of a deceased rabbi. The officers can be heard shouting at dozens of people marching behind the van to get out of the street and onto the sidewalk.

Thursday's confrontation came two days after Mayor Bill de Blasio stoked divisions with a series of tweets after he went to Brooklyn to oversee the dispersal of thousands of people who crowded the streets of Williamsburg for the funeral of another rabbi.

NYC subways to close for cleaning

New York City's subway system, long celebrated for its all-night service, will shut down each day from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. so trains and stations can be disinfected, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday, two days after saying the system had gotten “disgusting” during the coronavirus crisis. Subway cars are typically cleaned once every 72 hours.

The city's subway system has been partially emptied and financially devastated by stay-at-home orders, and now it is shedding overnight service to make it easier to clean the system and empty it of homeless people who have increasingly taken up residence on vacant trains.

Buses, vans and other alternative transportation will be provided for essential workers at no charge while the system is closed, he said.

Orange County beaches shut down

California Gov. Gavin Newsom closed beaches in Orange County on Thursday, overriding some local officials who had rejected his pleas to limit access as the coronavirurs continues to spread throughout the state.

A memo to the state's police chiefs Wednesday indicated Newsom was preparing to close all beaches in the state of nearly 40 million people. But Thursday, he limited the order to Orange County, south of Los Angeles.

Last weekend, some 80,000 people flocked to the Orange County city of Newport Beach with additional thousands gathering at open beaches northwest of Los Angeles. Beaches in Los Angeles County remained closed. Newsom said those packed beaches were “disturbing” and makes it more difficult for him to consider relaxing the state's mandatory stay-at-home order.

Queen, Lambert celebrate workers

Queen and singer Adam Lambert have a message for workers on the front line of the COVID-19 fight: “You Are the Champions.” Brian May, Roger Taylor and Lambert recently gathered virtually to record a new version of the Queen classic, “We Are the Champions.”

“You Are the Champions” was released early today on all streaming and download services, with proceeds going to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.