Sanders allowed to keep delegates

WASHINGTON – Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has agreed to let former primary rival Bernie Sanders keep hundreds of delegates he would otherwise forfeit by dropping out of the presidential race in a deal designed to avoid the bitter feelings that marred the party in 2016 and helped lead to Hillary Clinton's defeat.

Under party rules, Sanders should lose about one-third of the delegates he's won in primaries and caucuses as the process moves ahead and states select the people who will attend the Democratic National Convention. The rules say those delegates should be Biden supporters, as he is the only candidate still actively seeking the party's nomination.

But in a memo obtained by The Associated Press, the Biden campaign says it will work with Sanders and state parties to fill those positions with Sanders supporters.

7th Circuit slams Trump on sanctuaries

A sharply worded ruling by a federal appeals court in Chicago said the Trump administration policy of threatening to withhold grant money from so-called sanctuary cities to force them to comply with its immigration policies violates separation-of-powers provisions enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also said a freeze of that policy should extend nationwide, rejecting arguments by U.S. Department of Justice lawyers that if an injunction were OK'd in the case, it should only apply to the city of Chicago.

Broad executive-branch powers on immigration matters don't include withholding money allocated by the legislative branch to pressure cities and states to comply with an executive-branch policy, said Judge Ilana Rovner, who authored the 95-page ruling.

US hit Taliban spot after kidnapping

In the days following the capture of an American contractor in Afghanistan this year, Navy commandos raided a village and detained suspected members of a Taliban-linked militant network, The Associated Press has learned.

U.S. intelligence agents also tried to track the cellphones of the man and his captors, but the trail went cold, and there has been little public discussion by the U.S. government of the Mark R. Frerichs case, even as American negotiators arranged prisoner exchanges as part of their efforts to reach a peace deal with the Taliban.

NASA picks 3 firms for lunar mission

NASA is turning to private industry for the first lunar landers for astronauts in a half-century, with three competing, quite contrasting versions.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced Thursday the three companies that will develop, build and fly lunar landers, with the goal of returning astronauts to the moon in 2024 and ultimately on to Mars. The companies are SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, led by Elon Musk; Blue Origin in Kent, Washington, founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos; and Dynetics, a Huntsville, Alabama, subsidiary of Leidos.