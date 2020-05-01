Texas cases show risks of reopening

PARIS, Texas – Barely a week ago, rural Lamar County could make a pretty good argument for Texas' reopening today.

Only a handful of the 50,000 residents here, right on the border with Oklahoma, had tested positive for the coronavirus. None had died. The mayor of Paris, Texas, had drive-thru virus testing in the works, just to give locals peace of mind. Some wore masks but many saw little reason to bother.

Then an outbreak at a nursing home turned up over the weekend.

Now at least 65 people are infected, and everything has changed. A courier drove 11 hours through the night to pick up testing kits and stores are second-guessing reopening as Lamar County becomes a cautionary tale of the fragility of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to get Texas back in business faster than many states. And on the eve of every retailer, restaurant and movie theater being allowed to let customers back in the door, Texas set a single-day record high for fatalities Thursday with 50.

“We don't know what it's going to do here,” said Taylor Wright, owner of Aden Ann's, a women's boutique in Paris. Word of the sudden outbreak at Paris Healthcare Center, she said, shelved her plans to reopen over fears of exposing her staff and family.

“We don't know where it's all spreading,” she said.

The whiplash in Paris from healthy outlier to overnight hot spot illustrates the balancing act states are taking on as they begin relaxing public health restrictions, particularly in places with Republican governors, who broadly support President Donald Trump's determination to get the U.S. economy back up and running.

Like many governors, Abbott is taking a piecemeal approach to rolling back restrictions. Counties with fewer than five active cases of COVID-19 can reopen businesses at 50% capacity. Everywhere else – which is where the vast majority of Texas' nearly 30 million people live – can open back up at 25% capacity. Beaches in Texas are reopening this weekend, while hair salons, gyms and bars remain closed.

Up until last weekend, Lamar County looked like a contender to begin to reopen under the loosest restrictions.

“And then, boom,” Paris Mayor Steve Clifford said.

Texas has reported 27,000 cases and more than 750 deaths linked to the virus. Experts said a one-day spike in deaths is no cause for alarm on its own, since it could reflect a lag in reporting or patients who succumbed after battling the disease for weeks.

John Bratcher's restaurant and beer garden, named 107, off the town square in Paris has been pushed to the breaking point. Money is tight despite having kept the kitchen open for to-go orders. He wishes the governor would let his outdoor patio, which sways Saturday nights with live music, accommodate at least a half-full crowd again.

“He's trying to take into consideration all areas of Texas,” Bratcher said. “And that's a tough one.”