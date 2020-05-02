Neighbors donate to funeral for stranger

NEW YORK – The request, posted on an online neighborhood forum by a Brooklyn funeral director, was simple but heartfelt. A 91-year-old woman had died from the coronavirus. Her family was scattered in other states. Would anyone like to contribute items for her funeral, like flowers?

This wasn't a funeral for anyone who lived in the neighborhood, Brooklyn's Prospect Leffert Gardens section, or for anyone that neighbors knew. It was for a complete stranger who died at a Manhattan assisted living facility.

Yet within minutes, people began to respond. One resident, Rebecca Benghiat, embroidered the word “Mom” onto a fabric nameplate that went onto the felt casket.

“I will contribute lilacs – our lilac bush is bursting with blooms!” another resident wrote. “I should have some white daffodils opened by then,” wrote another.

Those modest gifts helped give a human touch to a socially distant funeral for Winifred Pardo, who was buried Wednesday at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx. Pardo's family abided by New York's rules barring gatherings of any size and watched the ceremony via an online chat, with video streamed by one of the funeral director's assistants.

One of Pardo's daughters, Beth Pardo, watched from Pennsylvania. She said she was touched by the support from strangers.

“I think it has turned what felt very stark and harsh and lonely into this beautiful thing,” Pardo said.

The gifts for the funeral were solicited by Amy Cunningham, who owns Fitting Tribute Funeral Services in Brooklyn.

“Funerals used to be managed by neighborhoods and communities and families on their own, so why don't I put up the message out, and so many people are at home and maybe wanting to do something helpful,” she said, recalling her decision to put up the post.