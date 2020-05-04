7 states to form supply chain

NEW YORK – After working with neighboring states on coronavirus-related closing and reopening plans, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that New York will join with states from Massachusetts to Delaware to create a regional supply chain for masks, gowns, ventilators, testing supplies and other equipment vital to fighting the disease.

The states are joining together after months of dealing separately with what Cuomo said was a “totally inefficient and ineffective” purchasing process that pitted all 50 states against one another, the federal government and other entities.

New York buys about $2 billion worth of medical equipment supplies per year, Cuomo said. The other states joining the consortium together spend about $5 billion per year. Working together, they'll have stronger purchasing power and improve their clout with global suppliers, Cuomo said.

The other states in the consortium are Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

'Worst racism' at Michigan protest

Michigan's governor said gun-carrying protesters who demonstrated inside her state's Capitol “depicted some of the worst racism” and “awful parts” of U.S. history.

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer told CNN that the protests featured “Confederate Flags, and nooses,” as well as swastikas.

Members of the Michigan Liberty Militia protested the state's stay-at-home orders last week, some with weapons and tactical gear and their faces partly covered. They went inside the Capitol, where being armed is allowed, then demanded access to the House floor, which is prohibited.

Church attracts 100 to service

A small evangelical church in northern Illinois has defied crowd restrictions in the state's latest stay-at-home order, holding a Sunday service with dozens of people.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's extension of the order took effect Friday and allows for small safe worship, limited to groups of 10 along with social distancing measures.

However, roughly 100 people attended The Beloved Church in Lena, according to WREX-TV. Church officials have sued in federal court arguing Pritzker's order violates the First Amendment right to free religious practice.

Feds side with church lawsuit

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a statement of interest siding with a Virginia church suing the state's governor over restrictions because of the coronavirus.

The filing was made Sunday in support of the Lighthouse Fellowship Church. The lawsuit alleges the church's pastor, Kevin Wilson, was issued a criminal citation because he held a service with 16 people on April 5.

Authorities allege the church violated the state's ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

The Justice Department's filing, citing the lawsuit, said the church had maintained social distancing and had extensive sanitizing of common surfaces. The Justice Department said Virginia “cannot treat religious gatherings less favorably than other similar, secular gatherings.”

2 Arizona sheriffs ignoring mandate

Two Arizona sheriffs are refusing to enforce Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order as the state continues to deal with the coronavirus.

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb both said they aren't going to hand out fines, citations or arrest people who disobey the governor's mandate.

“I'm not going to make criminals out of law-abiding citizens,” Schuster told Phoenix TV station KTVK. “As a sheriff, I cannot in good conscience issue citations or arrest people for not social distancing.”

“It's unfortunate that we're here but I need to make a stand for the people and for freedom,” Lamb said. “I don't want to cite, fine or arrest fine people.”

Media constraints increase: Report

An international media rights group says the coronavirus pandemic is being used by governments around the world to increase restrictions on press freedoms.

The International Press Institute issued a report Sunday to coincide with World Press Freedom Day 2020. It concludes that in both democratic and autocratic states the “public health crisis has allowed governments to exercise control over the media on the pretext of preventing the spread of disinformation.”

The Vienna-based organization said it has documented 162 press freedom violations related to coronavirus coverage over the past two and a half months. Almost a third involved the arrest, detention or charging of journalists.

Stahl back after week in hospital

CBS News “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl said Sunday that she's finally feeling well after a battle with COVID-19 that left her hospitalized for a week.

Stahl, 78, said on Sunday's broadcast that she was “really scared” after fighting pneumonia caused by the coronavirus. She said there was a cluster of “60 Minutes” employees with the virus.