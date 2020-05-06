Cinnamon rolls raise funds for food bank

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Scared for friends who had contracted the new coronavirus and worried about her daughter's schooling and husband's work, Whitney Rutz cried and screamed into her pillow.

Then, the Portland, Oregon, resident started baking.

What began as an effort to cheer herself up ended up lifting the spirits of many others, raising money for thousands of meals and nourishing “the bellies and souls” of heath care workers – one giant cinnamon roll at a time.

Rutz's rolls have raised more than $35,000 for the Oregon Food Bank, enough for more than 105,000 meals. At first, she was auctioning the rolls off – the first went for $300. Now, Rutz, with some help, bakes a giant roll – 12 inches across and weighing more than five pounds – for every $500 raised. The highest contributor of the day decides where the roll goes.

Since a friend asked for her roll to be donated to health care workers instead of delivered to her, the vast majority have gone to hospitals and health or assisted-living facilities.

“If I didn't have this to focus on ... I don't know the state I would be in right now emotionally,” Rutz said on a recent weekend.

Once the operation grew, the food bank set up a fundraising page for the donations. Oregon Food Bank CEO Susannah Morgan said the rolls bring something to the table besides food: joy.

As the number of donations increased, Rutz's twin sister and a friend of hers started baking rolls for the fundraiser in their own kitchens.

Jackie Enriquez, a nurse, takes the rolls to health care workers. She took two rolls to emergency room nurses to surprise them after a particularly rough shift.

“It just made their day. They cried,” she said. “I think that they felt, like, really moved and that people are still out there cheering them on.”