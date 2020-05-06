House preparing next round of aid

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pressed ahead Tuesday with the next coronavirus aid, a sweeping package that is expected to be unveiled soon even as the House stays closed while the Senate reopens in the pandemic.

Key to any plan to reopen the economy, Democrats say, is robust testing. They are also expected to propose another round of direct cash aid for anxious Americans, funds for states to prevent layoffs and more money to shore up businesses in the stay-home economy.

Pelosi had indicated more than $800 billion could be needed, but her office declined to confirm a final figure Tuesday.

The contours of the next package are taking shape despite Republican resistance to more spending and a deepening debate over how best to confront the deadly pandemic and its economic devastation. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday it's time to push “pause” on more aid.

Nominee vows vigilance on aid

President Donald Trump's choice to oversee a significant chunk of the $2 trillion economic rescue law pledged Tuesday to conduct audits and investigations “with fairness and impartiality.''

Brian Miller, a lawyer in the White House counsel's office, told the Senate Banking Committee during his confirmation hearing that “independence is vital” for the special inspector general for pandemic recovery. The post would place him in charge of overseeing a roughly $500 billion Treasury fund for industry created as part of the economic rescue law approved in late March.

In written testimony, Miller pledged to be vigilant in protecting the integrity and independence of his office and vowed “to seek the truth in all matters that come before me and to use my authority and resources to uncover fraud, waste and abuse.''

NY nursing home toll 1,700 higher

New York state reported more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities in a tally that included for the first time people believed to have been killed by the coronavirus before their diagnoses could be confirmed.

The tally, released late Monday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration, did not include nursing home residents who were transferred to hospitals before dying. At least 4,813 people have died from COVID-19 in the state's nursing homes since March 1, according to the new totals.

1st Brazilian city enters lockdown

The capital of Brazil's tropical Maranhão state ground largely to a halt Tuesday, becoming the first major Brazilian city to enter a lockdown in the hopes of preventing the coronavirus pandemic from overwhelming the health care system of one of the country's poorest states.

Some 1.5 million people in São Luís and three neighboring cities have been confined to their homes, except for a handful of essential tasks, like buying groceries and visiting pharmacies. The vast majority of businesses have been shuttered, as have schools and public transport. Parks are closed, and residents cannot go out to exercise.

The decree from Gov. Flávio Dino will last 10 days to begin with and applies to one-fifth of the state's population.

President Jair Bolsonaro and his followers have repeatedly criticized local leaders who imposed more stringent restrictions in the face of surging coronavirus cases.

Obama, stars join online grad event

Former President Barack Obama will deliver a televised prime-time commencement address for the high school class of 2020 during an hourlong event that will also feature LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai and Ben Platt, among others.

ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC will simultaneously air “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020” on at 8 p.m. EDT May 16 along with more than 20 other broadcast and digital streaming partners, according to the announcement Tuesday from organizers.

Several high school students from Chicago public schools and the Obama Youth Jobs Corps will join, as will the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe and H.E.R.