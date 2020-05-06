Oklahoma must detail lethal steps

OKLAHOMA CITY – A federal judge in Oklahoma on Tuesday gave the state one month to provide more details on how it plans to train prison workers to carry out lethal injections.

Federal Judge Stephen Friot issued the ruling in a case in which Oklahoma death row inmates are challenging the state's lethal injection protocols. Friot gave the state until June 5 to provide information and documents on how it's training members of the execution team.

Oklahoma once had one of the busiest death chambers in the nation, but executions were put on hold following a botched lethal injection in 2014 that left an inmate writhing on the gurney and drug mix-ups in 2015 in which the wrong lethal drugs were delivered.

Trump nominee disputes loyalty

President Donald Trump's nominee for national intelligence director sought at his confirmation hearing Tuesday to shed his reputation as a loyalist to the president, insisting to skeptical Democrats that he would carry out the job free of political influence or partisan bias.

The comments from Rep. John Ratcliffe, a Texas Republican, were aimed at quelling Democratic fears that he would be vulnerable to pressure from a president who is often perceived as politicizing intelligence and who publicly disputes intelligence conclusions.

Lawmakers concerned by turnover within intelligence community leadership are eager for a permanent, Senate-confirmed replacement for Dan Coats, who left the DNI post last summer and had bipartisan support.

Justices hear case on prostitution

In its second day of arguments by phone, the Supreme Court appeared skeptical of a requirement that foreign affiliates of U.S.-based health organizations denounce prostitution as a condition of receiving taxpayer money to fight AIDS around the world.

The justices Tuesday heard a new version of a case they decided seven years ago involving a federal program that has spent nearly $80 billion to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS. The court ruled in 2013 that the anti-prostitution pledge, contained in a 2003 law, improperly restricts the U.S. groups' constitutional rights. The new question is whether the administration can subject the foreign organizations to the pledge.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the 2013 opinion, was among several members of the court who suggested there might not be much of a difference in the new case because in many countries, the U.S. organization has to work through a foreign partner.

Facebook removes QAnon accounts

Facebook says it has removed several groups, accounts and pages linked to QAnon, taking action for the first time against the far-right U.S. conspiracy theory circulated among supporters of President Donald Trump.

The social-media giant made the announcement Tuesday as part of its monthly briefing on “coordinated inauthentic behavior” on its platforms. That's Facebook's term for fake accounts run with the intent of disrupting politics elections and society.

Facebook also removed accounts linked to VDARE, a U.S. website known for posting anti-immigration content, as well as accounts in Russia, Iran, Mauritania, Myanmar and the country of Georgia.

Israeli strikes kill 14 in Syria: Report

Israeli airstrikes in eastern Syria killed 14 Iranian and Iraqi fighters and wounded others, some seriously, an opposition war monitoring group said Tuesday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the late Monday strikes in eastern Deir el-Zour province targeted positions of Iranian and Iran-backed fighters. Syria's state news agency reported late Monday that Israeli strikes targeted military depots in a different region called Safira, south of the northern city of Aleppo. There was no immediate comment from Israel. There have recently been several reports of suspected Israeli strikes inside Syria.

UNICEF: 33 million left displaced

The U.N. children's agency said Tuesday that an estimated 46 million people – 19 million of them children – fled violence and conflict last year but remained in their home country, and millions more were displaced by disasters.

A UNICEF report said there has been a steep increase in the number of internally displaced people, or IDPs, as a result of conflict and violence, from 25 million a decade ago to more than 40 million in the last five years. And last year more than 40% of the displaced were under the age of 18, it said.

Almost 33 million new displacements were recorded in 2019 – around 25 million due to natural disasters and 8.5 million due to conflict and violence, according to the report. That included 12 million children – 3.8 million displaced by conflict and violence, and 8.2 million by disasters linked mostly to weather-related events like flooding and storms, it said.