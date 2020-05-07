Jailed salon owner finds fans in Texas

DALLAS – Texas' Republican governor and top law enforcement officer on Wednesday came to the defense of a Dallas hair salon owner who was jailed for keeping her business open in defiance of the governor's restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shelley Luther was booked in the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday following a video hearing during which she refused to apologize for repeatedly flouting the order, leading the judge to find her in contempt of court and sentence her to a week behind bars.

“I couldn't feed my family, and my stylists couldn't feed their families,” Luther testified Tuesday, saying she had applied for a federal loan but didn't receive it until Sunday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the salon owner's punishment “excessive,” and Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to Dallas County Judge Eric Moye on Wednesday asking him to release Luther from jail. Some online fundraising efforts have been mounted on Luther's behalf, the largest of which had collected more than $440,000 as of Wednesday evening.

1st detained immigrant dies

A 57-year-old man in immigration custody died Wednesday from complications related to the coronavirus, authorities said, marking the first reported death from the virus among about 30,000 people in immigration custody.

The detainee had been held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego and hospitalized since late April, said Craig Sturak, a spokesman for the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency. A family representative identified the deceased as Carlos Ernesto Escobar, a diabetic who left El Salvador with his mother and sisters in 1980 and lived in the Los Angeles area.

Otay Mesa has been a hotbed for the spread of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 132 of ICE's 705 positive cases were at the San Diego facility.

Cruise staffer's family sues

The family of a cruise crew member who died after testing positive for COVID-19 has sued Royal Caribbean Cruises, saying the company failed to protect its employees as the pandemic ravaged sailings around the world.

The wrongful death case filed Tuesday in Miami says Pujiyoko, 27, worked in housekeeping on the Symphony of the Seas and suffered from flu-like symptoms including a fever and shortness of breath but was not tested for six days.

The lawsuit also argues Royal Caribbean failed to follow basic safety precautions allowing buffets and parties and mandating crew members to participate in drills even after the U.S. government had issued a no-sail order to curb coronavirus infections.

UK adviser quits in lockdown lapse

Britain's health secretary said Wednesday that national lockdown rules were “for everyone,” after one of the government's key scientific advisers quit for receiving secret visits from his girlfriend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Imperial College epidemiologist Neil Ferguson developed models that predicted hundreds of thousands would die unless the U.K. imposed drastic restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. His advice was key in triggering Britain's lockdown in March. Under the rules, people are barred from visiting friends and family that they don't live with.

Ferguson said in a statement that he had “made an error of judgment and took the wrong course of action.”