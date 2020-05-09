Project helps those cut off by virus to communicate

It's one of the many cruelties of the pandemic: Many people hospitalized with COVID-19 are cut off from loved ones who are not allowed to visit them, for fear of the disease spreading.

Kaya Suner came up with a solution. The 19-year-old Rhode Island man figured out a way to recycle smartphones and tablets, getting them into the hands of patients so they can communicate with friends and family. The idea has taken off.

“Kaya, you're 19, but you're a superstar, you're a hero,” said Gov. Gina Raimondo at a mid-April news conference, after her own son donated an iPad to the cause.

The project was born of Suner's desire to help. He was having an online chat with his mother – they are living apart because, as a doctor, she is at higher risk of contracting the disease – and she mentioned a critical need for ways for patients dealing with loneliness and isolation, many of them elderly, to stay in touch with loved ones.

“There's no way for these sick patients to communicate with their loved ones due to the visitation ban in hospitals, and it's really unfortunate that that's what's going on, and it's really horrible,” he said.

So he and a friend sought donations of used smartphones and tablets to give to those patients.

What started as a simple Facebook plea developed into www.covidconnectors.org, a website where people can donate “gently used” devices with video capability. The website makes donating easy, even offering step-by-step instructions.

Amazon has stepped up, donating more than 500 devices.

The phones and tablets have been used for everything from celebrating birthdays and meeting new grandchildren to saying final goodbyes, Suner said.

“One family member said that they had someone in the hospital who wanted their last rites read and we were able to get an iPad to them and they had their last rites read to them, which is just like ... it's very touching,” he said.