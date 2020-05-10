Native Americans relying on testing, tight roadblocks

PICURIS PUEBLO, N.M. – On a dusty plaza in a Native American village that dates back nearly a millennium, a steady trickle of vehicles inched through a pop-up coronavirus testing site.

From the bed of a pickup truck and backseats of cars, wide-eyed children stared from behind hand-sewn masks then sobbed as testing crews in hospital gowns swabbed their noses. The workers packed the samples into a plastic travel cooler for a return trip past the tribe's guarded roadblock to a state lab.

The mandatory testing – under the threat of fines by the tribal council in Picuris Pueblo – was being performed by the state Health Department and U.S. Indian Health Service as they strive to identify potential infection hot spots and contain the virus that's ravaged other Native American communities. The order covered everyone from visiting construction workers and homebound seniors to the clerks at the pueblo's sole general store.

Small Native American pueblos across New Mexico are embracing extraordinary isolation measures that turn away outsiders as well as near-universal testing to try to insulate themselves from a contagion with frightening echoes of the past.

“If the virus does reach us, that could be the end of Picuris,” said Wayne Yazza, the pueblo's lieutenant governor.

A hundred miles west, the coronavirus has rampaged across the vast Navajo Nation, one the most populous tribes in the U.S. whose boundaries extend from northwestern New Mexico through portions of Arizona and Utah. That outbreak has public health officials concerned that Native American communities may be especially susceptible to the pandemic because of underlying health issues, including high rates of diabetes, obesity and heart disease.

New Mexico's 19 indigenous pueblos – communities that range from several thousand members to just 300 – view the coronavirus as an existential threat after early infections raced through San Felipe and Zia pueblos, propagated in one instance by people attending a funeral.

“You hear about all these other big towns that are losing 10, 50, 100 – that's already half of our whole tribe,” Picuris Gov. Craig Quanchello said. “We've got to do everything we can to protect our race here.”

Native Americans accounted for more than 55% of confirmed COVID-19 infections in New Mexico as of Friday, though they're only 11% of the general population.

Roadblocks against nonessential visitors extend to villages atop mesas in Acoma Pueblo's “sky city” and on the Hopi reservation in Arizona, which is encircled by the Navajo Nation.

Quanchello, the Picuris governor who covers late-night shifts at the roadblock, hopes to keep his people safe, even if it means loneliness, financial hardship and warning potential visitors to keep away.

“We don't get a second chance here,” he said. “The endgame is death.”