Pandemic transforming lawns to wedding chapels

NEW YORK – Couples with dashed wedding plans due to lockdown restrictions have been tying the knot on the lawn.

Danielle Cartaxo and Ryan Cignarella were supposed to get married in West Orange, New Jersey, on April 11 at a venue with sweeping views of the New York City skyline. Rather than abandon their Easter weekend nuptials, they headed outdoors.

The tricky part was finding a lawn. The two live in Wayne, Pennsylvania, about 100 miles away, but they had a marriage license issued in West Orange, where Cartaxo lived until she was 5.

But they were barred from marrying in a public space. That's where a stranger, Janice Berman, came in. A friend contacted Berman, and she offered her front lawn, with a few yellow spring blooms on one of her bushes as backdrop.

“My husband played the 'Wedding March' for them on a speaker,” Berman said. “We watched from the porch. It was really fun. They were so sweet.”

The couple's maid of honor and best man attended at a safe distance, as did Cartaxo's parents.

“You have to be grateful in times like this,” Cignarella said. “Sometimes when you put goodness out into the world, it kind of comes back to you.”

In Muskego, Wisconsin, Kalee and Tim Gbur planned to marry April 18, her grandparents' anniversary. Then the pandemic struck.

“We went through weeks of trying to decide. ... I said, 'You know what, I don't want to give up our date. I want to honor my grandma,'” Kalee said.

They were going to keep it small and simple. Then her mother and sister stepped in with balloons and a huge “Just Married” sign. Loved ones decorated their cars and stood in the street, honking their horns in celebration. A neighbor built a wooden backdrop adorned with tea candles and flowers.

“When we were doing this, we were like, this is just not going to be what we wanted, but it actually ended up being better than what we wanted. It really touched our hearts seeing everybody there, just coming together,” Tim said. “I wouldn't change a thing.”