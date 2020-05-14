Justices warn on faithless electors

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court justices invoked fears of bribery and chaos Wednesday to suggest they think states can require presidential electors to back their states' popular-vote winner in the Electoral College.

The justices heard arguments on an unusual voting issue that could have important consequences for the 2020 presidential election in an era of intense political polarization.

A focus of the questions was whether states can replace electors who decide to vote for someone other than the state popular-vote winner. If they can't, “it would lead to chaos,” Justice Samuel Alito said, “where the popular vote is close and changing just a few votes would alter the outcome.” Justice Clarence Thomas asked, “Can a state remove someone, for example, who openly solicits payments for his or her vote?”

So-called faithless electors have not been critical to the outcome of a presidential election, but that could change in a contest with a razor-thin margin. Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia require presidential electors to vote for the popular-vote winner, and electors almost always do so anyway.

Vote to guard browser history fails

The Senate came one vote short Wednesday of approving a proposal to prevent federal law enforcement from obtaining internet browsing information or search history without seeking a warrant.

The bipartisan amendment won a solid majority of the Senate but just shy of the 60 votes needed for adoption.

The 59-37 vote to allow such warrantless searches split both parties, with Republicans and Democrats voting for and against.

The amendment's authors, Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, have long opposed the expansion and renewal of surveillance laws that the government uses to track and fight terrorists. They say the laws can infringe on people's rights.

Mechanic hopeful pleads to bribery

A would-be airline mechanic has pleaded guilty to bribing a Federal Aviation Administration test examiner for a passing grade, federal prosecutors said.

Frank A. Jalion Amaro, 21, was an aviation student in Las Vegas, preparing to take an exam for people who want to perform maintenance on commercial aircraft, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia said in a news release Tuesday.

Using a fake name and phone number, he offered payment in exchange for a passing score to an FAA designated mechanic examiner in the Atlanta area in November, the news release stated.

The examiner immediately reported the bribe, authorities said, and agreed that Amaro would take the test in Duluth, Georgia. Amaro sent the examiner $500 through a mobile payment service, and then paid the examiner $2,000 on the day of the test, Dec. 16, the statement said.