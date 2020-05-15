Senate panel chair steps aside after FBI warrant

WASHINGTON – A Republican senator with access to some of the nation's top secrets became further entangled in a deepening FBI investigation as agents examining a well-timed sale of stocks during the coronavirus outbreak showed up at his home with a warrant to search his cellphone.

Hours later, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina stepped aside Thursday as chairman of the powerful Senate Intelligence Committee, calling it the “best thing to do.” Burr has denied wrongdoing.

The search warrant marked a dramatic escalation in the Justice Department's investigation into whether Burr exploited advance information when he unloaded as much as $1.7 million in stocks in the days before the coronavirus caused markets to plummet.

Wisconsin chaos concerns governor

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers warned Thursday of “massive confusion” after the state Supreme Court tossed out the Democrat's stay-at-home order and Republicans said they may leave it up to local governments to enact their own rules for combating the coronavirus pandemic.

The court's order threw communities into chaos, with some bars opening immediately while leaders in other areas moved to keep strict restrictions in place to prevent further spread of the virus.

If Wisconsin is to have a statewide plan, Evers will have to work with the same Republicans whose lawsuit resulted in Wednesday's Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling. After a Thursday meeting with Evers, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the two sides may not be able to reach agreement and that a statewide policy might not be needed.

Protesters again rally in Michigan

Hundreds of people angry or frustrated over Michigan's coronavirus stay-at-home order protested again outside the state Capitol on Thursday, standing in the rain to call for a loosening of restrictions and for business owners to reopen in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The demonstration was smaller than previous rallies. The Senate canceled session so the Capitol could be closed Thursday.

The step came weeks after some armed protesters entered the building during a rally.

The latest protest was led by Michigan United for Liberty, a conservative activist group that has sued Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and organized or participated in several rallies since early April.

People in the crowd of roughly 200 held signs declaring “Every worker is essential,” “Make Michigan work again” and “Stop the tyranny.”

Yemen cease-fire talks see progress

The U.N. envoy for Yemen reported “significant progress” in negotiations toward a nationwide cease-fire in the war-torn country Thursday but warned of stark challenges as coronavirus spreads at an unknown rate across the Arab nation.

Martin Griffiths urged Yemen's warring sides – the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels who control the capital and most of the country's north – to quickly resolve their differences over humanitarian and economic measures needed to move peace efforts forward and help the country counter the virus.

Griffiths did not elaborate on progress in peace talks in his video briefing for the U.N. Security Council. Despite Saudi Arabia's unilateral cease-fire declaration last month, the conflict has escalated and a declaration of self-rule over the south by Yemen's separatists reopened a dangerous new front.

Canadian zoo to return pandas

The Calgary Zoo will be returning two giant pandas on loan from China because a scarcity of flights due to COVID-19 has caused problems with getting enough fresh and tasty bamboo to feed them.

Er Shun and Da Mao arrived in Calgary in 2018 after spending five years at the Toronto Zoo and were to remain in the Alberta city until 2023.

The zoo's president, Clement Lanthier, said Thursday the facility spent months trying to overcome transportation barriers in acquiring fresh bamboo and decided it's best for the animals to be in China, where their main food source is abundant. Bamboo is rare in Canada.

Arkansas theater postpones concert

An Arkansas theater said Thursday it will postpone a country-rock concert that would have defied the state's ban on large gatherings during the pandemic, days after health officials ordered the show shut down.

The announcement by TempleLive in Fort Smith came less than two hours after state regulators suspended the venue's permit to sell alcohol, saying it would remain suspended unless the concert was canceled.

'Frozen' won't be back on Broadway

The big budget musical “Frozen” will not reopen when Broadway theaters restart, marking the first time an established show has been felled by the pandemic.

The Disney show opened in March 2018 and placed among the top five Broadway productions for both gross and attendance over both years it ran, often pulling in over $1 million, and even $2 million a week.

Until now, only shows that were waiting to officially open have announced postponements or cancellations. Disney still has “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” on Broadway and five productions of “Frozen” worldwide.