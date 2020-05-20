Carbon pollution falls 17% amid virus

KENSINGTON, Maryland – The world cut its daily carbon dioxide emissions by 17% at the peak of the pandemic shutdown last month, a new study found.

But with life and heat-trapping gas levels inching back toward normal, the brief pollution break will likely be “a drop in the ocean” when it comes to climate change, scientists said.

In their study of carbon dioxide emissions during the coronavirus pandemic, an international team of scientists calculated that pollution levels are heading back up – and for the year will end up between 4% and 7% lower than 2019 levels. That's still the biggest annual drop in carbon emissions since World War II.

For a week in April, the United States cut its carbon dioxide levels by about one-third. China, the world's biggest emitter of heat-trapping gases, sliced its carbon pollution by nearly a quarter in February, according to a study Tuesday in the journal Nature Climate Change.

But if next year returns to 2019 pollution levels, it means the world has only bought about a year's delay in hitting the extra 1 degree Celsius of warming that leaders are trying to avoid, said study lead author Corinne LeQuere, a climate scientist at the University of East Anglia. That level could still occur anywhere from 2050 to 2070, the authors said.

“It's like you have a bath filled with water and you're turning off the tap for 10 seconds,” she said.

The study was carried out by Global Carbon Project, a consortium of international scientists that produces the authoritative annual estimate of carbon dioxide emissions. Outside experts praised it as the most comprehensive yet, saying it shows how much effort is needed to prevent dangerous levels of further global warming.

“That underscores a simple truth: Individual behavior alone ... won't get us there,” Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann, who wasn't part of the study, said in an email. “We need fundamental structural change.”