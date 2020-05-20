Missouri killer put to death

BONNE TERRE, Mo. – A Missouri man was put to death by lethal injection Tuesday for fatally stabbing an 81-year-old woman nearly three decades ago, the first U.S. execution since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Walter Barton, 64, had long maintained he was innocent of killing Gladys Kuehler, and his case was tied up for years due to appeals, mistrials and two overturned convictions. His fate was sealed when neither the courts nor Gov. Mike Parson intervened.

Barton breathed heavily five times after the lethal drug entered his body Tuesday evening, then suddenly stopped. In his final statement released prior to his execution, Barton said: “I, Walter 'Arkie' Barton, am innocent and they are executing an innocent man!!”

Concerns related to the coronavirus caused several states to postpone or cancel executions over the past 21/2 months. Until Tuesday, no one had been executed in the U.S. since Nathaniel Woods was put to death in Alabama on March 5. Ohio, Tennessee and Texas were among states calling off executions.

Michiganders flee breached dam

A breached dam caused by several days of rainfall and rising water has forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in mid-Michigan.

For the second time in less than 24 hours, families living along two lakes and a river were ordered Tuesday to leave home. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for locations along the Tittabawassee River after the breach at the Edenville Dam in Midland County, about 140 miles north of Detroit.

Emergency responders went door-to-door early Tuesday morning warning residents living near the Edenville Dam of the rising water. Some residents were able to return home, only to be told to leave again following the dam's breach.

Court reverses education verdict

A federal appeals court Tuesday threw out a groundbreaking decision that said Detroit students had a constitutional right to education and literacy, just days after Michigan's governor settled the case by agreeing to seek millions from the Legislature to improve education.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals set aside an April decision by one of its panels, a rare step. But the deal reached by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer still will stand, a lawyer said.

Detroit students claimed poor conditions in schools had made learning impossible. In a 2-1 opinion last month, judges Eric Clay and Jane Stranch said there's a constitutional right to “access to literacy,” even if the U.S. Supreme Court has never declared it.

US birth rate falls to 35-year low

U.S. births continued to fall last year, leading to the fewest number of newborns in 35 years. The decline is the latest sign of a prolonged national “baby bust” that's been going on for more than a decade. And some experts believe the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economy will suppress the numbers further.

“This unpredictable environment, and anxiety about the future, is going to make women think twice about having children,” said Dr. Denise Jamieson, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Emory University.

The latest numbers were released Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report, which is considered preliminary, is based on a review of more than 99% of birth certificates issued last year. The CDC found the number of births fell about 1% from 2018, to about 3.7 million. Birth rates continued to fall for teen moms and for women in their 20s.

Boy Scout groups facing 9 lawsuits

Nine sex abuse lawsuits were filed Tuesday in New York against three Boy Scout local councils, signaling an escalation of efforts to pressure councils nationwide to pay a big share of an eventual settlement in the Scouts' bankruptcy proceedings.

The lawsuits were filed shortly after an easing of coronavirus lockdown rules enabled courts in some parts of New York to resume the handling of civil cases.

One of the lawyers coordinating the filing, Mike Pfau, said his Seattle-based firm expects to file scores more lawsuits in other parts of New York, as well as in New Jersey and California, after full reopening of courts there.

Titanic telegraph to be salvaged

A federal judge in Virginia has ruled that a salvage firm can retrieve the Marconi wireless telegraph machine that broadcast distress calls from the sinking Titanic ocean liner.

In an order released Monday, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith agreed that the telegraph is historically and culturally important and could soon be lost within the rapidly decaying wreck site. Smith's order is a big win for RMS Titanic Inc., the court-recognized salvor, or steward, of the Titanic's artifacts. The firm recently emerged from bankruptcy and is under new ownership.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which represents the public's interest in the wreck site, fiercely opposes the mission.