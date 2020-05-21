Despite fewer on roadways, 14% rise in fatal crash rate

DETROIT – The rate of fatal automobile crashes in the U.S. jumped dramatically in March, even though the number of miles driven plummeted due to coronavirus stay-home orders.

The National Safety Council said Wednesday that based on preliminary figures from states, the number of fatal crashes per 100 million miles driven rose an “alarming” 14% compared with March of 2019.

The group pointed to anecdotal reports from states of an increase in reckless driving due to nearly traffic-free highways during shutdowns that were in effect in March, the latest month for which statistics are available.

“Per mile traveled, our roads are less safe than they were prior to COVID-19,” said Ken Kolosh, the safety council's manager of statistics.

The increase came even though stay-home orders didn't start in much of the nation until the middle of March, Kolosh said.

Yet the number of fatalities per 100 million miles driven was 1.22 in March compared with 1.07 a year earlier.

To be sure, the actual number of traffic deaths in the U.S. fell by 8% in March compared with a year earlier as miles traveled dropped 18.6%, according to the safety council. But Kolosh said deaths should have dropped by the same percentage as the number of miles driven.

In April, the Governors Highway Safety Association reported that emptier streets may be encouraging drivers to flout traffic safety laws. Many states reported dramatic increases in speeding. In Los Angeles, speeds were up by as much as 30% on some streets, while authorities in Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska and Utah clocked vehicles going over 100 mph, the association said.

The higher fatality rates run counter to previous recessions, when the number of fatalities per miles driven fell, Kolosh said.

“Something very different is happening in this current circumstance with this pandemic,” he said. “A lot of drivers are taking the open roads as an invitation for an open season on speeding and other dangerous behaviors.”