SpaceX has historic launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A rocket ship built by Elon Musk's SpaceX company thundered away from Earth with two Americans on Saturday, ushering in a new era in commercial space travel and putting the United States back in the business of launching astronauts into orbit from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

NASA's Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken rode skyward aboard a white-and-black, bullet-shaped Dragon capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, lifting off at 3:22 p.m. from the same launch pad used to send Apollo crews to the moon a half-century ago. Minutes later, they slipped safely into orbit.

“Let's light this candle,” Hurley said just before ignition, borrowing the words used by Alan Shepard on America's first human spaceflight, in 1961.

The two men are scheduled to arrive today at the International Space Station, 250 miles above Earth, to join three crew members there. After a stay of up to four months, they will come home with a Right Stuff-style splashdown at sea, something the world hasn't witnessed since the 1970s.

Doug Marshburn, of Deltona, Florida, shouted: “USA! USA!” as he watched the 260-foot rocket climb skyward.

“I'm very proud of the United States. We are back in the game. It's very satisfying,” he said.

SpaceX became the first private company to launch people into orbit, a feat achieved previously by only three governments: the U.S., Russia and China.

The flight also ended a nine-year launch drought for NASA. Ever since it retired the space shuttle in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian spaceships launched from Kazakhstan to take U.S. astronauts to and from the space station.

In the intervening years, NASA outsourced the job of designing and building its next generation of spaceships to SpaceX and Boeing, awarding them $7 billion in contracts in a public-private partnership aimed at driving down costs and spurring innovation. Boeing's spaceship, the Starliner capsule, is not expected to fly astronauts until early 2021.

NASA hopes to rely in part on commercial partners as it pursues it next goals: sending astronauts back to the moon in the next few years, and on to Mars in the 2030s.

Musk, the visionary also behind the Tesla electric car company, had no immediate comment on the successful liftoff.

At a rally held a short time later at NASA's massive 525-foot-high Vehicle Assembly Building, Vice President Mike Pence commended Musk for a “job well done.”

Pence said that as the nation deals with the coronavirus and racial strife, “I believe with all my heart that millions of Americans today will find the same inspiration and unity of purpose that we found in those days in the 1960s” during Apollo.

Nine minutes after liftoff, the rocket's first-stage booster landed, as designed, on a barge a few hundred miles off the Florida coast, to be reused on another flight.

“Thanks for the great ride to space,” Hurley told SpaceX ground control. His crewmate batted around a sparkly purplish toy, demonstrating that they had reached zero gravity.

SpaceX controllers at Hawthorne, California, cheered and applauded wildly.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine declared: “This is everything that America has to offer in its purest form.”

President Donald Trump, who also came to Florida to watch, proclaimed: “Today we once again proudly launch American astronauts on American rockets, the best in the world, from right here on American soil.”