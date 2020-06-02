Depression forms in Gulf, heavy rain threat for south Mexico

MEXICO CITY – A tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico was near tropical storm force Tuesday, threatening to bring deadly flooding in parts of southern Mexico and Central America.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the depression was centered about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Campeche, a state capital on the edge of the Yucatan Peninsula. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was crawling westward at 3 mph (6 kph).

Forecasters said it could reach tropical storm status during the day and then is likely to wander around the southern Gulf of Mexico during the week before veering northward across the Gulf, though it's too early to say when and where it might strike the United States.

A tropical storm warning was in effect across the southern arc of the Gulf from Campeche to the port of Veracruz, though the biggest effect was likely to be rainfall accumulations of 10 to 20 inches (25 to 50 centimeters), and even more in isolated areas.

The storm formed from the remnants of the Eastern Pacific's Tropical Storm Amanda, which killed at least 17 people as it moved across El Salvador and Guatemala over the weekend.