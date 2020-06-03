College Board pauses plan for SAT at home

The company that administers the SAT college entrance exam is scrapping plans to provide a home version of the test this year, saying it can't guarantee all students would have access to the needed technology.

The College Board announced Tuesday that it's pausing plans for the remote exam but still hopes to make it possible in the future. Offering the test at home – which would rely on “remote proctoring” using the computer's camera and microphone – would have required three hours of uninterrupted internet access, the company said.

Instead, the College Board said that it's working to expand the availability of the SAT at in-person test centers this fall, and it's asking colleges to be more flexible with testing requirements.

The company that owns the rival ACT exam said Tuesday that it's continuing with previously announced plans for a home exam to be offered in late fall.

House to look at Barr 'politicization'

House Democrats say they will hear testimony from Justice Department whistleblowers and attempt to slash the agency's budget, efforts they say are in response to Attorney General William Barr's defiance of Congress and “improper politicization” of his job.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler announced Tuesday that the panel will hear testimony from whistleblowers and former department officials who are prepared to describe “specific incidents of misconduct” and the politicization of the department under Barr and President Donald Trump. Nadler did not say who the whistleblowers are, and the hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Nadler said the committee will also introduce a bill to slash the budget of Barr's personal office by $50 million, legislation that is unlikely to pass in the GOP-led Senate.

Mudslides in India leave 20 dead

Three mudslides triggered by overnight rain buried homes in northeastern India's Assam state, killing 20 people and injuring at least seven others, authorities said Tuesday.

Seven of the victims were members of a single family, said M.S. Manivannan, head of the state disaster management authority. He said seven people were hospitalized. Pre-monsoon rains have caused rivers to flood in large parts of Assam, with at least 10 deaths reported so far.

New tropical storm forms in Gulf

Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, bringing some flooding to Mexico's southern Gulf coast and threatening more deadly inundations farther inland. Cristobal was the earliest third named storm of an Atlantic hurricane season on record; in 2016, Tropical Storm Colin formed in the Gulf on June 5.

By Friday, the storm is expected to make a northward turn and head towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, where the Hurricane Center said “there is a risk of storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts this weekend along portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast from Texas to the Florida Panhandle.”