    Thursday, June 04, 2020 1:30 pm

    Winning Powerball ticket worth $136 million sold in West Virginia

     

    Associated Press

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- A Powerball ticket worth more than $136 million has been sold in West Virginia, lottery officials said Thursday.

    It was the only winning ticket in the country to match all six numbers drawn Wednesday night -- 1-3-26-41-64 and a Powerball of 17, West Virginia Lottery officials said in a statement. The ticket was sold at Go Mart #93 in Hinton, which will receive a $100,000 sales bonus.

    “Congratulations to the winner or winners of this incredible jackpot,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said.

    The winner can either take the annuitized grand prize of $136.4 million paid out over 29 years or the cash option of $108 million, officials said.

    The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing resets to $20 million.

