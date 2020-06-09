Cristobal moving toward Midwest

Tropical Storm Cristobal could soon renew its strength by uniting with another storm system coming from the west to form one giant cyclone, forecasters say.

After drenching much of the South, forecasters now expect the remnants of Cristobal to bring fierce winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms to much of the Midwest today. A strong storm system sweeping out from the Rocky Mountains is expected to meld with Cristobal in the next couple of days, said Greg Carbin, who oversees forecasts at the Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

North Korea to cut contact with South

North Korea said early today it'll cut off all communication channels with South Korea as it escalates its pressure on the South for failing to stop activists from floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

The North's Korean Central News Agency said it will be “the first step of the determination to completely shut down all contact means with South Korea and get rid of unnecessary things.”

KNCA says all cross-border communication lines will be cut off at noon.

Man rescued after 6 days in well

A Ukrainian man who fell into an abandoned well and broke his leg while being chased by a wild dog on Indonesia's tourist island of Bali was rescued after being trapped for nearly a week, police said Monday.

Roberts Jacob Matthews, 29, stumbled into the nearly empty 13-foot-deep concrete well and was unable to get out for six days until a farmer in Pecatu village heard his weak voice asking for help Saturday, police said.

Falwell sorry for racist-photo tweet

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. apologized Monday for a tweet that included a racist photo that appeared on Gov. Ralph Northam's medical school yearbook page decades ago.

“After listening to African American LU leaders and alumni over the past week and hearing their concerns, I understand that by tweeting an image to remind all of the governor's racist past I actually refreshed the trauma that image had caused and offended some by using the image to make a political point,” he tweeted Monday.

Falwell, a stalwart backer of President Donald Trump and the son of the late evangelist the Rev. Jerry Falwell, said he had deleted the tweet and apologized “for any hurt my effort caused, especially within the African American community.”