Oregon police chief resigns over use of force

SALEM, Ore. – Portland's police chief resigned Monday, just six months into her job, amid criticism of her department's handling of protests in Oregon's largest city. An African American lieutenant on the force replaced her.

The shakeup came as police have been sharply criticized for using what has been called inappropriate force against some protesters as huge demonstrations continue in Portland.

“To say this was unexpected would be an understatement,” new Police Chief Chuck Lovell said at a news conference. He and community leaders of color credited Jami Resch, a white woman, for stepping down as George Floyd protests roiled the city. Resch told the news conference that Lovell is “the exact right person at the exact right moment” to head the police department.

FBI arrests 3 from Nevada

FBI agents found rags, gasoline, aerosol cans and weapons along with booby traps, fireworks and handwritten notes of military and survival tactics while serving search warrants on three Nevada men who authorities say sought to spark violence during recent Las Vegas protests, according to police reports obtained Monday.

U.S. prosecutors say Stephen T. Parshall, 35, Andrew T. Lynam Jr., 23, and William L. Loomis, 40, have ties to a loose movement of right-wing extremists advocating the overthrow of the government. Authorities said the men hoped to carry out a plan to create civic unrest by capitalizing on protests over businesses closed due to the coronavirus and later, the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

Black Democrats delay session

Black Democrats in the Pennsylvania House preempted the day's business to call for changes to policing, displaying a Black Lives Matter banner and commandeering the podium for about 90 minutes at the start of a voting session Monday.

The dramatic takeover went on pause when the Republican speaker said that he would consider putting proposals up for votes and that he supports a special session the protesters had sought to consider the legislation.

The protesters unfurled the banner at the dais and vowed they would not leave without movement on proposals to ban chokeholds, improve tracking of officers who have engaged in misconduct, and widen access to police video.

South Africans take to the streets

Protests were held in South Africa and Kenya on Monday, with demonstrators who came out to denounce George Floyd's killing in the U.S. charging that they are also suffering abuses by their own authorities.

South Africa's leftist opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, held anti-racism protests in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town. The EFF party's firebrand leader, Julius Malema, criticized the South African government, saying that it is not doing enough to stop brutality perpetrated by its own police and army.

Malema, leading the protest at the U.S. Embassy in the nation's capital, Pretoria, was joined by the partner of Collins Khosa, a black South African man who died after allegedly being assaulted by black soldiers enforcing the country's lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In Kenya's capital, residents of one of Nairobi's poorest areas held a peaceful protest over the police brutality and killings which have plagued their neighborhood in recent years.

Officers raise funds for accused

Over the weekend, police organized efforts to help cover the legal costs of Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna Jr., who turned himself in Monday on aggravated assault and other charges after videos emerged showed him striking a protesting Temple University student and others.

One officer started a GoFundMe for Bologna, which collected more than $22,000 as of Monday morning. And on Twitter, the FOP announced that it would begin raising money for Bologna this week by selling T-shirts for $20 at its headquarters. The shirts feature the union's logo, and a new slogan in large blue and white letters on a black background: Bologna Strong.

No charges for breaking curfew

Thousands of Los Angeles protesters arrested for violating curfew and other police orders will not be charged, prosecutors said Monday as hundreds took to the streets carrying caskets to signify the death of those killed by police.

City Attorney Mike Feuer said his office will develop a court alternative that carries no punishment for those cited for violating curfew or failing to obey orders to leave demonstrations. District Attorney Jackie Lacey said she won't file charges in protest misdemeanor cases from other parts of Los Angeles County.