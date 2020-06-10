1st black officer to lead military branch

WASHINGTON – The Senate on Tuesday unanimously confirmed Gen. Charles Brown Jr. as chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, making him the first black officer to lead one of the nation's military services. Vice President Mike Pence, who called the moment “historic,” took the unusual step of presiding over the vote, something he usually does to break ties. But Brown's confirmation, 98-0, was not close.

A fighter pilot with more than 2,900 flying hours, including 130 in combat, Brown most recently served as the commander of U.S. Pacific Air Forces.

Stimulus check seizure raises flag

Compounding the hardships of the coronavirus, some nursing homes have demanded that low-income residents turn over their $1,200 economic stimulus checks, a cash grab lawmakers want to halt.

On Tuesday, Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., called on the Health and Human Services inspector general's office to issue a warning to nursing homes and assisted living facilities that such practices are “improper and unlawful.”

The nursing home industry says if there's a problem, it's not that common. “We are not aware of widespread issues with resident stimulus funds,” the American Health Care Association said in a statement.

Snags complicate Georgia primary

Voters endured heat, pouring rain and waits as long as five hours Tuesday to cast ballots in Georgia, demonstrating a fierce desire to participate in the democratic process while raising questions about the emerging battleground state's ability to manage elections in November when the White House is at stake.

A confluence of events disrupted primary elections for president, U.S. Senate and dozens of other contests. There were problems with Georgia's new voting machines, which combine touchscreens with scanned paper ballots. The polls were staffed by fewer workers because of coronavirus concerns. A reduced workforce contributed to officials consolidating polling places. Some voters said they requested mail-in ballots that never arrived.

Alleged looter hit officer with car

A Southwest Philadelphia woman has been charged with attempted murder for running over a police officer with her car during looting sparked by protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday.

Angela Hall, 41, was attempting to flee May 30 when she stuck Officer Antonio Nieves, who was on bike patrol and attempted to stop her vehicle, Krasner said. Hall also was charged with burglary of a beauty supply store and conspiracy to commit burglary.

London to rethink array of statues

London's mayor announced Tuesday that more statues of imperialist figures could be removed from Britain's streets after protesters knocked down the monument to a slave trader, as the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis continued to spark protests – and drive change – around the world.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was setting up a commission to ensure the British capital's monuments reflected its diversity. It will review statues, murals, street art, street names and other memorials and consider which legacies should be celebrated, the mayor's office said.

Meanwhile, officials in east London removed a statue of 18th-century merchant and slave owner Robert Milligan from its place in the city's dockland.

DC Guard troops test positive

Members of the D.C. National Guard have tested positive for COVID-19 in the wake of the mass protests across the nation's capital last week, according to Lt. Col. Brooke Davis, Guard spokeswoman.

She said the Guard will not release the exact total, but U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said they believe it is not a large number, at least so far. While some Guard troops responding to the protests wore protective equipment, most were not wearing masks, and it was largely impossible to maintain any social distancing.

Movie theaters aiming for July

After three months of near total blackout of cinemas nationwide, movie theaters are preparing to reopen – even if it means only a few titles on the marquee and showings limited to as little as 25% capacity.

AMC Theaters, the world's largest theater operator, said Tuesday it expects to have 97-98% of its theaters worldwide reopened by mid-July.

Cinemark, which operates about 6,000 U.S. screens, has said it will begin reopening in late June and fully reopen by July 10. Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas, the world's second-largest chain, is also tracking for a July reopening.