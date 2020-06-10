Trump tweets out protester conspiracy theory

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump ignited fresh controversy over his hard-line “law and order” push Tuesday by peddling yet another unfounded conspiracy theory, this time trying to raise suspicions about a 75-year-old protester who was hospitalized after being shoved by police and falling.

Two Buffalo police officers have been charged with second-degree assault after video captured protester Martin Gugino falling to the ground after being pushed by police. He was seen bleeding from his head as officers walk away. The officers, who could face prison sentences of up to seven years if convicted, have pleaded not guilty.

“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur,” Trump wrote in his tweet. “75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

Trump was referencing a report on One America News Network, a far-right news channel that he often praises.

Trump's tweet was criticized by Republicans and Democrats.

“It's a serious accusation, which should only be made with facts and evidence. And I haven't seen any yet,” said Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. Asked by reporters whether the president should be making it, Thune said: “Well, I think that's a given.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who last week said she's “struggling with” whether to support Trump in November, reacted to the tweet in the Capitol after a reporter handed her a printout.

“Oh lord. Ugh,” she said. “Again, why would you fan the flames? That's all I'm going to say.”

As for the substance of the tweet, the president's claim is “so technically incomprehensible, I'm not even sure where to start,” said Matt Blaze, a professor of computer science and law at Georgetown University.

It is possible to disrupt police radio – an illegal action often called “jamming” – but hackers can only do that by attacking receiving stations, not with hand-held devices that target an individual police officer's radio, Blaze said.

“Any radio system is subject to interference, but it doesn't work by pointing some sort of ray gun and interfering,” Blaze said.

As he has tried to malign protesters as “radical-left, bad people” engaging in domestic terrorism, Trump has frequently invoked the label “antifa,” an umbrella term for leftist militants bound more by belief than organizational structure.

Gugino, who is out of the intensive care unit but remains hospitalized, has been described by friends as a retiree and veteran peace activist driven by his faith and a desire for social justice. He is involved with the Western New York Peace Center and Latin American Solidarity Committee, the center's executive director has said.