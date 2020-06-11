Watchdog claims review dissuaded

WASHINGTON – The independent State Department watchdog fired by President Donald Trump says top department officials tried to bully him and dissuade his office from conducting a review of a multibillion-dollar arms sale to Saudi Arabia.

Former Inspector General Steve Linick told Congress last week two officials sought to block an inquiry into the deal, according to a transcript of the interview made public Wednesday by Democrats leading an investigation into his dismissal.

Linick, who had been inspector general since 2013, also said he was looking into previously reported allegations that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife may have misused government staff to run personal errands and several other matters. Trump abruptly fired him late on May 15 with what Linick said was no warning or cited cause.

Shortly after the transcript was released, Pompeo called Linick a “bad actor” who had been acting inappropriately and not in the best interests of the State Department.

Bolton book a go despite claims

The White House has told former national security adviser John Bolton that the manuscript of his forthcoming memoir still contains classified material and could present a national security threat. But Bolton's lawyer said Wednesday that publication will go ahead as planned June 23 and he accused the White House of unfairly trying to keep it on ice.

John Eisenberg, a deputy White House counsel, wrote Bolton attorney Charles Cooper this week raising concerns that the manuscript for “The Room Where It Happened” still “contains classified information.” Eisenberg added that Bolton would be provided with necessary redactions from the White House no later than June 19.

Cooper, writing in the Wall Street Journal, said White House lawyers have slow-walked the process because “President Trump simply doesn't want John Bolton to publish his book.”

University president's ouster sought

Donors are pushing Kansas' higher education board to fire Wichita State University's president after he canceled a virtual speech by Ivanka Trump for its technical school's graduation.

The Kansas Board of Regents held a special meeting Wednesday only two days after a former board member from Wichita said the regents should ask for President Jay Golden's resignation. Golden canceled Trump's speech after students and faculty protested. Students staged an impromptu rally Wednesday to support him.

Steve Clark, the former regent seeking Golden's ouster, sent a letter Monday to board members saying Golden's decision to cancel the speech by President Donald Trump's daughter threatens a multimillion-dollar relationship with Koch Industries, the vast conglomerate led by billionaire and conservative political donor Charles Koch, the Wichita Eagle reports. But a Koch Industries spokeswoman said Wednesday that while it opposes canceling speakers, it doesn't tie funding to university employment actions.