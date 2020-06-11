White House to keep Confederate names on 10 Army bases

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration will “not even consider” changing the name of any of the 10 Army bases that are named for Confederate Army officers. Two days earlier, Defense Secretary Mark Esper indicated that he was open to a broad discussion of such changes.

“These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom,” Trump wrote. “My Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding that statues of Confederate figures be removed from the U.S. Capitol. In a letter, Pelosi told a House-Senate committee that Confederate statues “pay homage to hate, not heritage.”

Minneapolis PD backs out of contract talks

The Minneapolis Police Department will withdraw from police union contract negotiations, Chief Medaria Arradondo said Wednesday, as he announced initial steps in what he said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Faced with calls from activists and a majority of City Council members to dismantle or defund the department, Arradondo also said he would use a new system to identify problem officers early and intervene. Activists have pointed to racial inequities and brutality, as well as a system that rarely disciplines problem officers.

Buffalo to replace unit after injury to man

Buffalo will replace its police emergency response team with a new “public protection unit” following the suspension and arrest of two ERT members seen on video shoving a 75-year-old protester who fell and cracked his head, Mayor Byron Brown said Wednesday.

The city also will halt arrests for low-level, non-violent offenses like marijuana possession and make it easier for the public to view police body camera video under measures Brown introduced.

Amazon bans police use of facial-ID tech

Amazon banned police use of its face-recognition technology for a year, making it the latest tech giant to step back from law-enforcement use of systems that have faced criticism for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin.

Law enforcement agencies use facial recognition to identify suspects, but critics say it can be misused. A number of U.S. cities have banned its use by police and other government agencies.

Police officers' info being spread online

Personal information of police officers in departments throughout the nation is being leaked online amid tense interactions at demonstrations across the U.S. over the police custody death of George Floyd and others, according to an unclassified intelligence document from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, obtained by The Associated Press.

The document warns that the effort, known as “doxxing,” could lead to attacks by “violent opportunists or domestic violent extremists” or could prevent law enforcement officials from carrying out their duties.