Clear masks made to aid lip readers has wide need

SAN DIEGO – Michael Conley felt especially isolated these past few months: A deaf man, he was prevented from reading lips by the masks people wore to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But then he met Ingrid Helton, a costume designer who sewed him a solution – masks with plastic windows for hearing people to wear, allowing lip readers to see mouths move.

She has started a business to provide the windowed masks, and she's not alone. A half-dozen startups are doing the same.

“You can tell so much by a facial expression, so it's proving that it can be helpful to everybody,” Helton said.

Teachers want them for English learners struggling without being able to see native speakers pronounce words. Hospitals and businesses want them to help improve communication, and so everyone can see the workers' smiles.

“We have retailers who say, 'We want to protect our employees but our customers need to see their smile and put customers at ease,'” said Dr. Anne McIntosh, a hearing-impaired doctor and founder of Safe n' Clear in North Carolina. The company's surgical mask with a fog-resistant window, The Communicator, was the first to be approved by the FDA.

The Communicator was developed before the pandemic to address a problem that lip readers have long faced in trying to understand masked workers in hospitals. But as masks have proliferated outside hospitals, so have the miseries of deaf people.

Conley, a San Diego museum worker, suddenly found himself cut off from the world. Unable to see mouths, he could not understand or even know when people were speaking to him.

After he told co-worker Chris LaZich about the challenges, she sought help from her friend Helton, the San Diego Opera costume shop manager known for making extravagant outfits out of almost anything. Several of his colleagues at the Fleet Science Center plan to don Helton's masks when the museum reopens.