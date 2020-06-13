Police accountability measures signed by Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law on Friday a sweeping package of police accountability measures that received new backing after protests of George Floyd's killing, including one allowing the release of officers' long-withheld disciplinary records.

Some of the bills had been proposed in years past and failed, but lawmakers moved with new urgency in the wake of massive, nationwide demonstrations over Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis. The laws will ban police chokeholds, make it easier to sue people who call police on others without good reason, and set up a special prosecutor's office to investigate the deaths of people during and after encounters with police officers.

Officer memorial statue vandalized

A statue honoring police officers killed in the line of duty was removed from a park in Virginia's capital city Thursday morning after it was covered in red paint.

Video obtained by news outlets showed a truck hauling the Richmond Police Memorial away from Byrd Park, the same place where a statue of Christopher Columbus was torn down, set on fire and thrown into a lake Wednesday.

The bronze memorial was placed at the location in 2016 and lists the names of 39 fallen Richmond police officers, news outlets said.

Son of man killed seeking answers

The son of a black man who died in police custody in Louisiana after a videotaped altercation that appears to show officers hitting and tasing him two months ago said he feels the family has been denied the truth.

Tommie McGlothen III spoke to The Associated Press days after local station KSLA broadcast the video and a local coroner revealed details about the April 6 death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

He suffered multiple injuries from police and an earlier altercation, the coroner said, noting that he spent nearly an hour handcuffed inside a police car before anyone noticed he was unresponsive.

“I honestly believe we were denied the truth,” said McGlothen. “At the end of the day, it was murder.”

Coroner Todd Thoma said “excited delirium” and underlying heart disease caused Glothen's death, not the injuries, none of which could be considered life-threatening. But he also described the death as possibly preventable, criticizing the fact that McGlothen didn't get immediate medical attention.

Kentucky to pull statue of Davis

A Kentucky commission voted Friday to take down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol, adding its voice to a global push to remove symbols of racism and slavery.

The Historic Properties Advisory Commission met remotely through video teleconferencing at the request of Gov. Andy Beshear and then voted 11-1 to move the 15-foot marble statue of Davis to a state historic site in southern Kentucky where the Confederate leader was born.

The commission is responsible for statues in the state Capitol.

Relocating the Davis statue means it will no longer share space in the ornate Capitol Rotunda with a statue of Abraham Lincoln, his Civil War adversary and the president who freed the slaves with the Emancipation Proclamation. Both were Kentucky natives.

Police union head resigns after post

The president of a Fraternal Order of Police chapter along Florida's Space Coast has resigned after being told he would be fired after an internal investigation over a social media post that encouraged officers linked to departments accused of using excessive force during recent protests to apply for jobs in Florida.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Friday that Lt. Bert Gamin was no longer with the agency.

The message posted last weekend on the Brevard FOP Facebook page said, “Hey Buffalo 57 ... and Atlanta 6 ...we are hiring in Florida. Lower taxes, no spineless leadership or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences ... Plus ... we got your back!” It ended with the hashtags “lawandorderflorida” and “movetowhereyouare.”

Full Rhode Island name under fire

The smallest U.S. state has the longest name, and it's not sitting well with some in the George Floyd era.

Officially, Rhode Island was incorporated as The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations when it declared statehood in 1790.

Now, opponents have revived an effort to lop off the plantations reference, saying it evokes the legacy of slavery.

An online petition aims to ask the state to shorten the name to just Rhode Island, a nonbinding campaign intended to generate momentum toward an eventual ballot question this November.