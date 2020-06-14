Vegetation burnout slows Arizona blaze

TUCSON, Ariz. – Crews took advantage of cooler temperatures overnight to complete a burnout in advance of a wildfire to stop it from reaching homes near mountains near metro Tucson, but the fire remained a threat to neighborhoods, officials said Saturday.

The burnout of vegetation to deprive the fire of fuel was conducted to connect with lines cleared by firefighters along washes and off-road vehicle trails, officials said.

The fire, which lightning started on June 5, increased to 16 square miles as of Saturday and was contained around only 10% of its perimeter in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

Hampered by rugged terrain and triple-digit temperatures, 550 firefighters and other personnel were assigned to the fire, supported by aircraft dropping water and retardant.

On another front of the same fire, crews were working to stop flames from spreading deeper into mountains where the community of Summerhaven sits atop Mount Lemmon.

Crews also worked to secure the fire's southern flank overlooking Tucson, where residents under a voluntary evacuation notice were told Friday night they could return but needed to remain vigilant.

“This is a significant public safety threat,” Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier said Saturday. “The fire is a very dangerous fire.”

No structures have been reported damaged. Fire managers report three minor injuries related to heat.